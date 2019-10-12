CoroCoro Reveals the Full Map of the Wild Area in Pokémon Sword and Shield

Japanese magazine CoroCoro’s upcoming guide book for Pokémon Sword and Shield has revealed the first image of the Wild Area’s map, showing its size and scope for the first time.

The Wild Area, for those unfamiliar with it, is a new area in Pokémon Sword and Shield were Pokémon roam freely over the vast landscape and where trainers can take part in the new Max Raid Battles introduced in the series.

Different Pokémon will spawn depending on where you are in the Wild Area and what the weather is like and while we knew it was quite big, we didn’t exactly know the full size of it until now.

Image via [Serebii]( https://serebii.net/ )

At first glance, the Wild Area is indeed huge with many areas being shown off that was only glimpsed at in the trailers. There are two giant areas on the Wild Area that make up the map with a funnel connecting them both.

Both areas seem to have their own theme and will likely change depending on the weather, as we discussed previously. Other than the map, however, a lot of details around the Wild Area still remain unknown.

The Wild Area map is part of a poster that comes with the CoroCoro guide book and it is unknown at this time if it was released intentionally or by accident.

Pokémon Sword and Shield releases on Nintendo Switch worldwide on nOV. 15.