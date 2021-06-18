Pokémon Sword and Shield Global Exhibition announced for October

The Pokémon Company has announced a new Pokémon Sword and Shield exhibition tournament that will run in October, featuring many of the world’s top players.

The Global Exhibition is a special tournament that will host “a variety of players from around the world,” though it is unclear if it will be exclusively VGC or include multiple games, such as the TCG.

Players who place well at the Pokémon Japan Championships 2021 will be invited to compete. This is the only specified event that will feed into the exhibition, according to Serebii.

There are no specific details about what the invitation/qualification requirements will apply to the rest of the world. However, TPC has noted that the players will be pulled from a list of those who have “achieved excellent results in tournaments across the world.”

More details about the Sword and Shield Global Exhibition will be shared in the coming months, likely once the Players Cup IV and other Play! Pokémon events being held this Summer conclude.