Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Legendaries still have one thing that confuses players

Koraidon and Miraidon are not only the mascot Legendaries of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet but also your designated ride Pokémon. Instead of having a bike, boat, or hang glider, the two Paradox Legendaries are there to carry you across the Paldea region throughout your journey. This is a cool concept, considering how we normally don’t befriend Legendary Pokémon at the start of the game—but something about it is still baffling to this day.

In an Aug. 30 Reddit thread, one player wondered why it isn’t possible to ride Cyclizar, the smaller modern relative of Koraidon and Miraidon. Known as the “Mount Pokémon,” Cyclizar is commonly ridden by humans throughout the Paldea region, and yet players don’t have the same option to do so.

While some might argue that riding on the Legendary Paradox Pokémon is cooler than riding on a Cyclizar, the latter would provide a little more convenience. For example, some players like the original poster like to use their Koraidon or Miraidon in battle, but this means they have to constantly switch between its battle form and ride form—which can get annoying. If players had Cyclizar as a ride alternative, they could just keep Koraidon or Miraidon in their battle forms.

Even outside of convenience, the ability to ride on Cyclizar would also make a lot of sense in the story. Rather than starting out with the Legendary ride Pokémon right from the beginning, we could’ve started with Cyclizar like normal Paldean people before eventually unlocking Koraidon and Miraidon later down the line. This might’ve felt more natural than being given a Legendary buddy right away.

Of course, there’s always a chance things could change in the upcoming The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC, which has already confirmed a few new features like the new Tera Type mechanic and the Roto-Stick for taking photos at wider angles. It’d just be a small but awesome change if we gained more ride options beyond Koraidon and Miraidon like we had in Legends: Arceus.

