Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk has a secret room with hundreds of Tera Shards

On top of exploring Blueberry Academy’s Terarium, Pokèmon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk takes you further into the depths of Area Zero. In the postgame, you can explore the area more thoroughly, and today players have discovered a secret room with hundreds of rewards.

We already knew from the full DLC title, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, that there’s a certain treasure to be found there. But besides the main treasure everyone’s looking for (we won’t spoil it for you), there’s also a secret spot in Area Zero with hundreds of Tera Shards sitting on the ground. One player kept track of the long list of Tera Shards they received from the one room, and in total, there were over 400 shards for different Tera Types.

Look at all those free items. Screenshot via chef_kerry on Reddit

Getting to this room, however, can be quite confusing. After all, it’s so easy to get lost while navigating your way through all those crystal-filled areas. Thankfully, Pokémon content creator RuffledRowlit shared a video of how to find the secret Tera Shard room.

The room is blocked off by crystals, but you can clear the path and unlock that room by defeating a specific Garchomp nearby. That Garchomp has the new Stellar type introduced in DLC, but it should be easy to beat if your Pokémon team is over level 80. Once the Garchomp is taken care of, head over to the room with all the Tera Shards, following the steps in the video.

You’ll know you have the right room if there are over a dozen Poké Balls. Most of the Poké Balls will contain around 15 to 50 Tera Shards of various types, but there are also TMs like Meteor Beam thrown in the glittering mix too

Tera Shards are, of course, very important items in Scarlet and Violet that allow you to change your Pokémon’s Tera Type. It takes 50 of a single type of Tera Shard every time you want or need to change a Pokémon’s Tera Type, so this room with hundreds of free Tera Shards is only going to help you in that regard.

Once you’ve gathered up all of the Tera Shards in this hidden room, you can fly back to Medali and go to the Treasure Eatery. There, you have the option to change any of your Pokémon’s Tera Type in exchange for 50 of the shards you just collected.