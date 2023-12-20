Pokémon Scarlet and Violet gets a new epilogue and a Pecharunt tease

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet isn’t done with its DLC just yet. Just a week after launching the game’s second expansion, The Indigo Disk, The Pokémon Company has confirmed a new epilogue will become available next month.

Exact details are being kept under wraps, with the short teaser trailer not revealing much about it. But you will get to reunite with Nemona, Arven, and Penny from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s main story. The gang worked together to explore Area Zero in the base game’s final act and it looks like you’ll get to embark on a new adventure in Kitakami, the new area introduced in The Teal Mask.

Nemona, Arven, and Penny were notably absent from The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC so it’s a treat to see them all together again for what can be assumed to be Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s swansong. Despite the lack of story info, it looks like this epilogue will also involve the mystery Pokémon Pecharunt.

Datamines of The Indigo Disk’s files already gave away its existence as a new Mythical Pokémon as well as story details about the epilogue (so be aware of spoilers) and it has something to do with an item called the Mythical Pecha Berry. The very end of the teaser trailer focuses on something that looks like it could be that very berry. Presumably, you’ll be able to catch Pecharunt for yourself either during the epilogue or by completing it.

You won’t have to wait too much longer for the epilogue content since it’s already scheduled for Jan. 11, 2024. It will be made available via an update which will be sent out at 6am PT/9am ET/2pm GMT. While it is technically a free update, you won’t be able to access it without clearing the main stories of both DLC expansions. So, if you haven’t bought them, you’re not getting Pecharunt. You’ll also need to have completed a “certain postgame event” in the main game, which I’m assuming is the trek into Area Zero that unlocks after beating all three storylines.