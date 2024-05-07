A plush teasing the appearance of Pecharunt.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet close to becoming second best-selling Pokémon game of all time

Adam Newell
Published: May 7, 2024 06:49 am

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are currently on track to become the second most-sold Pokémon games in the franchise, according to Nintendo’s end-of-year financial results.

Scarlet and Violet have sold just under 25 million units, putting them within reach of Pokémon Sword and Shield‘s sales of 26 million. In 2023, Scarlet and Violet sold 22.1 million units total, meaning their sales have increased by just over two million in 2024. If the games continue their uptick, they should surpass Sword and Shield’s numbers over the next year.

Pokemon Red, Blue, and Yellow have remained undefeated at the top of the Pokémon charts since their release in the 1990s and have shown no signs of being dethroned over the past 20 years. With the rise of the two Switch Pokémon games, though, it feels like a case of when, not if, they’ll finally lose their top spot.

The Nintendo financial results are always exciting for any Nintendo or Pokémon fan, and this year did not disappoint. Not only are Pokémon Switch games dominating the charts, but we also got confirmation the Switch successor will be revealed this fiscal year. There is also a Nintendo Direct coming in June, but it will only be for Switch titles, so don’t expect to hear anything from Switch 2 anytime soon.

With the Switch on its way out and Pokemon Z-A on the horizon, trainers must wait a year to see if Scarlet and Violet reach the second position or stall at third in the shadow of new hardware.

