Pokémon refuses to fix its weakest weather option, but players have the solution

When it comes to weather teams in Pokémon, Game Freak always seems to favor rain and sun over snow and sand, but players have found a couple of realistic solutions to help snow shine on the battlefield.

In a July 30 Reddit thread, one fan posted a meme that perfectly illustrates the huge advantage rain has over snow in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. While there are now five powerful moves that become 100 percent accurate in rain, the only move that becomes 100 percent accurate in snow is Blizzard.

It just feels like rain keeps getting buffed despite already having a place in competitive play while snow is still waiting to become more than a niche option. The only things snow has going for it right now are Ice-type defense boosts, Aurora Veil, and Blizzard, which isn’t on the same level as rain or sun.

With the Legendary genies—Thundurus, Tornadus, Landorus, and Enamorus—bringing along four new “storm” moves to VGC’s Regulation D, it seemed like the perfect time for snow to get the buff it deserved. But three of the storm moves—Bleakwind Storm, Windbolt Storm, and Sandsear Storm—only get an accurate boost in rainy conditions, pushing it even further ahead of snow.

Players pointed out how it would’ve made more sense and been fairer if each of the storm moves were assigned to one of the weathers. Bleakwind Storm would be boosted by snow, Sandsear Storm would be boosted by sand, Springtide Storm would be boosted by sun, and Windbolt Storm would stay with rain.

From these changes, snow would probably be benefiting the most since Bleakwind Storm is Tornadus’ signature move, and Tornadus has been the best partner for the unstoppable Urshifu since the start of Regulation D. More players might have considered running snow teams if it meant giving a handy accuracy boost to Tornadus’ Bleakwind Storm.

Other players have a more straightforward solution to buff snow—increase the damage of Ice-type attacks in snow. Water and Fire moves already get this boost in rain and sun respectively, so why can’t snow also get an offensive boost like that? Perhaps we can get sand a buff too while we’re at it.

With many players hoping for snow to someday be more viable, any positive changes to the weather mechanic would be welcome in the upcoming Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC or future generations.

