Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Ranked Battle Regulation D ruleset, explained

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet VGC format will be shifting to Regulation D from July 1 to Sept. 30, 2023. This means the most important tournament of the season, the Pokémon World Championships, will be held under Regulation D rules.

Whether you’re headed to Worlds or plan on climbing the online ladder, here’s everything you need to know about Regulation D.

What is Regulation D in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet VGC?

Following the Paradox Pokémon added in Regulation B and the Treasures of Ruin added in Regulation C, a huge batch of Pokémon will become legal in VGC once Regulation D begins. More specifically, we’re talking about the Pokémon transferred over from Pokémon HOME, which includes Alolan, Galarian, and Hisuian ‘mons.

There are some exceptions. Like many past VGC formats, “Restricted Legendary Pokémon” will be banned from competitive play.

The following Pokémon will be banned in Regulation D:

Mewtwo

Mew

Kyogre

Groudon

Rayquaza

Dialga

Palkia

Giratina

Arceus

Meloetta

Diancie

Hoopa

Volcanion

Magearna

Zacian

Zamazenta

Eternatus

Zarude

Calyrex

Koraidon

Miraidon

Walking Wake

Iron Leaves

Every other Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet is fair game. This includes Regieleki, who was recently banned in Smogon OU singles, Landorus, who has a reputation for wreaking havoc, and all the Hisuian Pokémon making their VGC debuts.

Interestingly enough, the Pokémon World Championships will be the only major in-person tournament this season under Regulation D rules. The North America International Championships and all remaining regional tournaments will still use the Regulation C format, so we might not know what to expect at Worlds.

World champion Wolfe Glick and other pro players are already eyeing a few strong Pokémon from the new bunch—Regieleki, Urshifu, Rillaboom, and Ursaluna. We’ll see how those ‘mons fit into or define the new meta when Regulation D begins on July 1.

