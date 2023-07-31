Best teams to use for Regulation D in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Regulation D format for VGC in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has been out for a month now, and through testing on the ladder, grassroots tournaments, and theorycrafting with friends, players have gotten a feel of what’s hot and what’s not in the all-new metagame.

With the Pokémon World Championships held in August being the first official tournament held with Reg. D rules, there’s not a lot of time, preparation, or information to go off of when it comes to choosing strong teams.

Luckily for you, we have compiled five potent teams for you that show a lot of promise when it comes to their prowess in winning games, down below.

Five best Regulation D teams in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

If there will ever be a prime example of what a ‘balance’ team looks like, it’s this team.

Not only does the team have three forms of Speed control—the main being Tailwind from Zapdos—but each ‘mon also has an impeccable mixture of offense and bulk.

With Urshifu, Rillaboom, and Heatran forming a strong Fire-Water-Grass core, this team further solidifies its great neutral matchup into every archetype out there. Damage mitigation with Landorus-T through Intimidate and wild amounts of damage through Choice Specs-Flutter Mane round this team out well enough that it could even earn a first-place finish in a recent Regulation D invitational tournament.

Zapdos

Zapdos @ Rocky Helmet

Ability: Static

Level: 50

Tera Type: Steel

EVs: 196 HP / 156 Def / 4 SpA / 52 SpD / 100 Spe

Bold Nature

IVs: 27 Atk

Moves: Tailwind, Thunderbolt, Hurricane, Roost

Urshifu

Urshifu-Rapid-Strike @ Mystic Water

Ability: Unseen Fist

Level: 50

Tera Type: Water

EVs: 132 HP / 124 Atk / 4 Def / 116 SpD / 132 Spe

Adamant Nature

Moves: Surging Strikes, Close Combat, Aqua Jet, Detect

Landorus – Therian

Landorus-Therian @ Assault Vest

Ability: Intimidate

Level: 50

Tera Type: Flying

EVs: 124 HP / 36 Atk / 36 Def / 108 SpD / 204 Spe

Adamant Nature

Moves: Tera Blast, Rock Slide, U-turn, Stomping Tantrum

Rillaboom

Rillaboom (M) @ Meadow Plate

(M) @ Meadow Plate Ability: Grassy Surge

Level: 50

Tera Type: Fire

EVs: 132 HP / 76 Atk / 36 Def / 188 SpD / 76 Spe

Adamant Nature

Moves: Drum Beating, Fake Out, Knock Off, U-turn

Heatran

Heatran @ Leftovers

@ Leftovers Ability: Flash Fire

Level: 50

Tera Type: Grass

EVs: 132 HP / 68 Def / 76 SpA / 4 SpD / 228 Spe

Modest Nature

Moves: Earth Power, Heat Wave, Flash Cannon, Protect

Flutter Mane

Flutter Mane @ Choice Specs

Ability: Protosynthesis

Level: 50

Tera Type: Fairy

EVs: 156 HP / 116 Def / 36 SpA / 4 SpD / 196 Spe

Modest Nature

IVs: 0 Atk

Moves: Moonblast, Shadow Ball, Dazzling Gleam, Icy Wind

This is as hyper-offense as a team gets but with a twist. No, it’s not the Regidrago; we’ll get to that. It’s the Trick Room-Indeedee.

While this looks like a standard Tailwind-Offense composition, it turns out it actually acts as TailRoom, which comes in handy when facing off against opposing Tailwind teams, letting you outspeed them when under your Trick Room as they set up Tailwind.

But other than that, you just have a bunch of strong ‘mons, the standout pick being Regidrago here. Support Regidrago with Indeedee’s Follow Me to keep it healthy and its Dragon Plate-boosted Dragon Energy should blow away anything that doesn’t resist the move when it’s at full health.

Landorus – Therian

Landorus-Therian @ Choice Scarf

Ability: Intimidate

Level: 50

Tera Type: Water

EVs: 108 HP / 140 Atk / 4 Def / 4 SpD / 252 Spe

Adamant Nature

Moves: Earthquake, Rock Slide, U-Turn, Stomping Tantrum

Tornadus – Incarnate

Tornadus @ Mental Herb

@ Mental Herb Ability: Prankster

Level: 50

Tera Type: Ghost

EVs: 252 HP / 156 Def / 4 SpA / 84 SpD / 12 Spe

Bold Nature

IVs: 0 Atk

Moves: Bleakwind Storm, Tailwind, Taunt, Protect

Regidrago

Regidrago @ Draco Plate

@ Draco Plate Ability: Dragon’s Maw

Level: 50

Tera Type: Steel

EVs: 4 Def / 252 SpA / 252 Spe

Modest Nature

IVs: 0 Atk

Moves: Dragon Energy, Dragon Pulse, Tera Blast, Protect

Urshifu – Rapid Strike

Urshifu-Rapid-Strike @ Focus Sash

Ability: Unseen Fist

Level: 50

Tera Type: Water

EVs: 252 Atk / 4 SpD / 252 Spe

Jolly Nature

Moves: Close Combat, Surging Strikes, Aqua Jet, Detect

Gholdengo

Gholdengo @ Choice Specs

@ Choice Specs Ability: Good as Gold

Level: 50

Tera Type: Water

EVs: 204 HP / 4 Def / 132 SpA / 4 SpD / 164 Spe

Modest Nature

IVs: 0 Atk

Moves: Make It Rain, Shadow Ball, Thunderbolt, Focus Blast

Indeedee – Female

Indeedee-F @ Rocky Helmet

Ability: Psychic Surge

Level: 50

Tera Type: Water

EVs: 236 HP / 236 Def / 36 SpD

Bold Nature

IVs: 0 Atk

Moves: Psychic, Follow Me, Trick Room, Protect

Being of the SemiRoom archetype, this team doesn’t necessarily need Trick Room to function and get wins but has a lot of key pieces that can dominate under reversed turn orders.

The Ursaluna, Heatran, Dragonite, and Flutter Mane are all built to have just enough Speed to outpace threats outside Trick Room while being slow enough to abuse Trick Room well too; it just depends on the matchup when it comes to deciding what mode you want to play in.

Chien Pao is the only ‘mon here with maximum Speed investment who also enables the very hard-hitting Physical attackers on this team. Cresselia rounds this composition off by not only setting up Trick Room but also healing itself and its partners while being a Rapid Strike counter due to its Rocky Helmet.

Chien Pao

Chien-Pao @ Focus Sash

Ability: Sword of Ruin

Level: 50

Tera Type: Ghost

EVs: 252 Atk / 4 Def / 252 Spe

Jolly Nature

Moves: Icicle Crash, Sacred Sword, Sucker Punch, Protect

Flutter Mane

Flutter Mane @ Choice Specs

Ability: Protosynthesis

Level: 50

Tera Type: Water

EVs: 140 HP / 236 Def / 124 SpA / 4 SpD / 4 Spe

Timid Nature

IVs: 0 Atk

Moves: Dazzling Gleam, Moonblast, Shadow Ball, Thunderbolt

Cresselia

Cresselia @ Rocky Helmet

@ Rocky Helmet Ability: Levitate

Level: 50

Tera Type: Fairy

EVs: 252 HP / 156 Def / 100 SpD

Bold Nature

IVs: 0 Atk

Moves: Moonblast, Ally Switch, Lunar Blessing, Trick Room

Heatran

Heatran @ Leftovers

@ Leftovers Ability: Flash Fire

Level: 50

Tera Type: Grass

EVs: 212 HP / 4 Def / 132 SpA / 4 SpD / 156 Spe

Modest Nature

IVs: 0 Atk

Moves: Heat Wave, Earth Power, Substitute, Protect

Dragonite

Dragonite @ Choice Band

@ Choice Band Ability: Multiscale

Level: 50

Tera Type: Normal

EVs: 180 HP / 204 Atk / 124 Spe

Adamant Nature

Moves: Extreme Speed, Outrage, Stomping Tantrum, Giga Impact

Ursaluna

Ursaluna @ Flame Orb

@ Flame Orb Ability: Guts

Level: 50

Tera Type: Ghost

EVs: 252 HP / 220 SpD / 36 Spe

Adamant Nature

Moves: Facade, Earthquake, Bulk Up, Protect

This team was created by Alex Soto, a VGC pro who spearheaded the hard Trick Room archetype when no one else dared touch it in previous regulations and proceeded to get top results with his unorthodox teams, so you know this team is good.

This isn’t plain hard Trick Room however, it’s SunRoom. With Hisuian Lilligant and Torkoal being the star duo, you can go wild with the After You-Eruption shenanigans. If you really want to go slow and cause havoc with Armarouge and Ursaluna, however, don’t worry: You have three whole Trick Room setters to enable your sluggish hard-hitters.

Torkoal works through the After You mode and the TR mode, so you have a lot of flexibility when playing with this team.

Indeedee – Female

Indeedee-F @ Psychic Seed

Ability: Psychic Surge

Level: 50

Tera Type: Grass

EVs: 252 HP / 252 Def / 4 SpD

Relaxed Nature

IVs: 0 Atk / 0 Spe

Moves: Dazzling Gleam, Helping Hand, Follow Me, Trick Room

Armarouge

Armarouge @ Twisted Spoon

Ability: Flash Fire

Level: 50

Tera Type: Grass

EVs: 252 HP / 4 Def / 252 SpA

Quiet Nature

IVs: 0 Atk / 0 Spe

Moves: Expanding Force, Heat Wave, Trick Room, Protect

Hatterene

Hatterene @ Life Orb

Ability: Magic Bounce

Level: 50

Tera Type: Water

EVs: 212 HP / 36 Def / 252 SpA

Quiet Nature

IVs: 0 Atk / 0 Spe

Moves: Psychic, Dazzling Gleam, Trick Room, Protect

Torkoal

Torkoal @ Charcoal

Ability: Drought

Level: 50

Tera Type: Fire

EVs: 252 HP / 12 Def / 244 SpA

Quiet Nature

IVs: 0 Atk / 0 Spe

Moves: Eruption, Flamethrower, Earth Power, Clear Smog

Ursaluna

Ursaluna @ Flame Orb

Ability: Guts

Level: 50

Tera Type: Normal

EVs: 252 HP / 252 Atk / 4 SpD

Brave Nature

IVs: 0 Spe

Moves: Facade, Headlong Rush, Crunch, Protect

Lilligant-Hisui

Lilligant-Hisui @ Focus Sash

Ability: Chlorophyll

Level: 50

Tera Type: Ghost

EVs: 4 HP / 252 Atk / 252 Spe

Jolly Nature

Moves: Solar Blade, Close Combat, Sleep Powder, After You

Probably the only niche Hisuian Electrode will have in the format, setting up Choice Scarf-Annihilape by giving it four to five Rage Fist stacks through Loaded Dice-Bullet Seed makes this undead monkey incredibly strong, It also happens to be naturally fast as well, thanks to its item, letting it pick up quick KOs by leading this duo.

Another classic duo is Indeedee and Armarouge for Trick Room and Expanding Force spam. If you really want TR to go up, you can even send out Annihilape alongside a TR-setter as a suicide lead with Final Gambit.

The rest of the team is filled up with Assault Vest Enamorus – Therian who is amazing at countering Amoonguss under Trick Room thanks to Overcoat, and Booster Energy-Iron Hands for some solid damage potential.

Armarouge

Armarouge @ Life Orb

Ability: Flash Fire

Level: 50

Tera Type: Grass

EVs: 244 HP / 4 Def / 252 SpA / 4 SpD / 4 Spe

Modest Nature

IVs: 0 Atk

Moves: Expanding Force, Armor Cannon, Trick Room, Protect

Indeedee – Female

Indeedee-F @ Psychic Seed

@ Psychic Seed Ability: Psychic Surge

Level: 50

Tera Type: Fairy

EVs: 252 HP / 188 Def / 68 SpD

Calm Nature

IVs: 0 Atk

Moves: Dazzling Gleam, Follow Me, Trick Room, Helping Hand

Annihilape

Annihilape @ Choice Scarf

Ability: Defiant

Level: 50

Tera Type: Ghost

EVs: 124 HP / 196 Atk / 188 Spe

Jolly Nature

Moves: Close Combat, Rage Fist, Drain Punch, Final Gambit

Enamorus-Therian

Enamorus-Therian (F) @ Assault Vest

Ability: Overcoat

Level: 50

Tera Type: Fairy

EVs: 252 HP / 4 Def / 252 SpA

Modest Nature

IVs: 0 Atk

Moves: Springtide Storm, Mystical Fire, Moonblast, Earth Power

Iron Hands

Iron Hands @ Booster Energy

Ability: Quark Drive

Level: 50

Tera Type: Electric

EVs: 12 HP / 236 Atk / 12 Def / 244 SpD

Brave Nature

IVs: 0 Spe

Moves: Drain Punch, Wild Charge, Ice Punch, Detect

Electrode-Hisui

Electrode-Hisui @ Loaded Dice

Ability: Aftermath

Level: 50

Tera Type: Ghost

EVs: 252 HP / 4 Def / 252 Spe

Timid Nature

IVs: 10 Atk

Moves: Thunderbolt, Bullet Seed, Taunt, Screech

