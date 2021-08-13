Pokémon Presents showcase announced for Pokémon Legends Arceus, Diamond and Pearl remakes

A Pokémon Presents showcase is set to be held next week featuring updates on the Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes and Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The broadcast will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 8am CT on the official Pokémon YouTube channel.

The presentation will span 28 minutes in length, so it’s likely we’ll see a deep dive into these titles. But with Pokémon Shining Pearl and Brilliant Diamond set to be released first on Nov. 19, broadcast content might skew toward the remakes.

Attention, Trainers!



Tune in to our YouTube channel on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 6:00 a.m. PDT for a #PokemonPresents video presentation featuring #PokemonBrilliantDiamond, #PokemonShiningPearl, and #PokemonLegendsArceus! pic.twitter.com/quBEdaCce2 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 13, 2021

This will be the first update about Pokémon Legends: Arceus since May. The game is set to be released on Nintendo Switch on Jan. 22, 2022.

These titles are part of the franchise’s 25th anniversary celebrations, which has included Post Malone concerts, New Pokémon Snap, and commemorative tracks from Katy Perry.

Pokémon UNITE was also released last month, which takes the franchise into MOBA territory and is set to be released for mobile devices in September.