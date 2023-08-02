Pokémon only has 9 unused type combinations—and 2 would change everything

With 18 types in the Pokémon franchise, there are 153 possible dual-type combinations that a Pokémon can be if it isn’t one pure type. By now, you’d think we’ve seen them all, but there are still nine combinations that haven’t been used at all yet—and two would be absolutely terrifying to face in battle.

Today, one avid Pokémon fan put together a huge chart of all the possible type combinations in the game filled with specific Pokémon representing each combo.

Other players were quick to point out all the type combinations (not that there’s too many left) we haven’t seen yet, including:

Normal/Steel

Normal/Rock

Normal/Bug

Normal/Ice

Poison/Ice

Dragon/Bug

Ghost/Rock

Fairy/Fire

Fairy/Ground

Out of these nine potential type combinations, which ones seem the most gamechanging for Pokémon? (Hint: It’s none of the Normal-type options.)

Given what we know about Fairy-type Pokémon, we can logically say Fairy/Fire and Fairy/Ground would be two very strong typings if and when they get added.

Since their introduction in Gen VI, Fairy Pokémon have dominated the meta. Xerneas owned Gen VI, the four guardian deities of Alola spiced up Gen VII, Zacian slashed its way through Gen VIII, and now Flutter Mane is the face of Gen IX.

Needless to say, Fairies are incredibly strong, and if you pair it with a great type like Fire or Ground, it’s only going to be stronger.

Ground might well be the very best type to pair with Fairy because it covers all of the latter’s weaknesses. Fairy’s two main weaknesses are Poison and Steel, and it also can’t hit Fire types for much damage. Ground hits all three of those types for super-effective damage, meaning no Pokémon would feel safe sitting across from a Fairy/Ground type.

Meanwhile, Fire is one of the best defensive types in the franchise (as seen by all the Fire Teras in Scarlet and Violet VGC), so a Fairy/Fire Pokémon would naturally thrive from a defensive perspective. Access to Fire moves would also give the Fairy an effective way to hit Steel Pokémon that usually walls them.

As scary as these nonexistent Pokémon type combinations sound, they may soon become reality. Seeing how Scarlet and Violet introduced seven new type combinations, we will likely get a few more in Gen X, or possibly even in the upcoming Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC. And with how popular the Fairy typing is, it’s only a matter of time before the first Fairy/Ground and Fairy/Fire Pokémon make their debuts.

