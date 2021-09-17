Pokémon OCG Fusion Arts regular card list revealed

Ahead of its release later this month, The Pokémon Company has revealed all the regular cards coming to the Japanese TCG set Fusion Arts.

Fusion Arts will launch on Sept. 24 and boasts not only a variety of psychic cards but also the new “Fusion” battle style mechanic that is sure to change things up for current deck builds. As is clear from the artwork of the set, Fusion Arts puts the legendary Pokémon Mew in the spotlight.

Along with Mew, other Pokémon receiving the full print VMAX treatment include Boltund, Chandelure, and Greedent. These cards will also all be available in standard V variations along with Genesect, Hoopa, Tsareena, and Crabominable.

The set also includes the previously revealed Deoxys card boasting all three battle styles, although it seems no other cards in the set have the same.

While Fusion Arts is only launching in Japan later this month, many of these cards will make their way into November’s English TCG set Fusion Strike.

While these are all the normal cards in the set, there will be secret rare cards revealed early next week which will also be included in this upcoming set. You can check out a full list of all the normal cards in Fusion Arts courtesy of PokeBeach here.