Pokémon Legends: Z-A may be linked to 5 mysterious buildings in Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Legends: Z-A is all about the “urban redevelopment” of Lumiose City, and Scarlet and Violet players have discovered a possible link between five Paldea buildings and the upcoming game’s plot.

Even though Legends: Z-A is set to take place in the Kalos region, that doesn’t necessarily mean other regions can’t pitch in to help with Lumiose City’s redevelopment. After all, Paldea and Kalos are supposed neighbors in the Pokémon universe, since the two countries they’re based on (Spain and France) are also right next to each other. We also can’t forget that Kalos is highly speculated to be the grayed-out area in the top right corner of the Paldean map. So, what if Paldea played a role in building Kalos’ Lumiose City?

Pay close attention to the symbols and their sequence. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One player shared an interesting finding in a March 13 post on Reddit—the same symbol sequence that translated to “urban redevelopment plan” in the Legends: Z-A trailer can also be found on a sign in front of the five Paldea Realty buildings in Scarlet and Violet. We’re talking about the five obnoxiously large buildings in Levincia that sit off to the side in the East Paldea Sea.

You cannot enter any of these buildings, and they have no significance in the story despite how much space they take up, but maybe they’ve been serving as a reference to Legends: Z-A all along, hidden in plain sight.

If you’ve played The Teal Mask DLC, you might’ve battled the filthy rich Glitterati couple, Billy and O’Nare, who own Paldea Realty. If you interact with them enough, O’Nare eventually says, “It’s our duty as Glitterati to make the dreams of the common folk a reality.” Coincidentally, the Z-A trailer includes a line that says, “A vision of beautiful coexistence between people and Pokémon…” Perhaps the Glitterati and Paldea Realty gained their success by turning that dream into reality and building Lumiose City into the bustling metropolis it is today.

The same symbols at the local produce store. Screenshot by Dot Esports Don’t let the cute Dedenne distract you from the symbols. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the same time, we must also point out that the exact symbol sequence in the Z-A trailer and on the Paldea Realty sign is also found on other signs across the Paldea region. For example, Sure Cans, a chain store that sells sandwich ingredients, uses that same sequence on their awning. It’s also seen on a random ad with a Dedenne.

Still, we can’t rule out this possible connection between Paldea Realty and Legends: Z-A. It feels a little suspicious to have five huge buildings in Scarlet and Violet without any purpose unless they prove to be connected to an upcoming game.

And until Z-A‘s official release, we’ll continue to see more theories and expectations pop up, including ones surrounding the potential Starters and Mega Evolutions.

