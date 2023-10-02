Pokémon Go’s new event might be focused on Growliithe, but players prefer another catch

The notion of a Hisuian Growlithe event is something that can be celebrated by the entirety of Pokémon Go’s player base, but the most dedicated trainers aren’t interested in this flame doggy, even with its new shiny form. No, this event serves a greater purpose and that resides in the waters.

Feebas is the crown jewel of Pokémon Go’s Out to Play event in the eyes of some players—and for good reason. Like in the traditional Pokémon games, in Go, Feebas has been quite a tricky Pokémon to catch and that’s before you even think about running up those evolution candies.

At this point, if you want to get Milotic in Pokémon Go, you basically have to farm Feebas. Thanks to this event, that has gotten a little bit easier. Stockpiling those rare Feebas candies won’t just allow you to get Milotic, but it will also give you a handy leg up in completing Masterwork Research and scoring a shiny Jirachi. So let me ask you, is this even really about Growlithe?

Before you get the pitchforks out, of course, this event has plenty for Growlithe fans to get excited about. It is the very first time in Pokémon Go history that you can capture Shiny Hisuian Growlithe, so that’s reason enough to get involved.

Like any event, these aren’t the only two Pokémon on offer and for some players, they’re proving to be two of the most difficult to find.

Whether you’re looking for that shiny Growlithe prize or simply starting the farm for those sweet, sweet Feebas candies, the Out to Play event is nearing its conclusion so we hope every trainer gets what they are after.

Furthermore, we hope to see Feebas get the solo event that it deserves so badly in the future. One can hope.

