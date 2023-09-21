One of the most sought-after Shinies will debut in Pokémon Go’s new Out to Play event

Pokémon Go’s new Out to Play event is set to mark the debut of a beloved Pokémon’s Shiny, Hisuian Growlithe.

From Sept. 27 to Oct. 2, Pokémon Go players will have their first chance to hunt for Shiny Hisuian Growlithe, one of the most adorable Pokémon to come out of Legends: Arceus. This will all take place during the Out to Play event where Hisuian Growlithe will be the star of Field Research Tasks, Timed Research, Paid Timed Research, and Eggs, so there will be plenty of opportunities to encounter that rare Shiny.

Discover and explore new Routes with Growlithe by your side during the new Out to Play event!https://t.co/cYPvXaSfZh pic.twitter.com/0Euex8usEH — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) September 20, 2023

If you’re really lucky, you might come out with the Shiny little fluff ball by the end of the event. Evolve it, and it’ll become a golden Shiny Hisuian Arcanine rather than the standard red variant. It’s definitely one of the cooler Shinies you’ll want to collect.

The interesting part about the Out to Play event is its reliance on the Routes feature, which allows you to either create your own routes while playing or follow one created by a fellow player. As cool as this sounds, players haven’t been too happy about the feature’s limitations and how that might affect this event.

One of the biggest issues with the feature is there aren’t enough Routes available in certain areas for players to take advantage. Even when they try to take matters into their own hands by creating their own Route, it takes a long time to be approved. Some have been waiting about a month for approval, with no sign of when their Routes will be made.

“What a fun event this’ll be,” one fan joked with a screenshot of zero Routes nearby. “Let’s have an event regarding a feature that doesn’t work,” another commented.

So while this might be a neat event for players who have access to Routes, others may be missing out on their chance to find their Shiny Hisuian Growlithe. And that’s got to be pretty disappointing for all the fans who’ve been waiting for the fan-favorite Hisuian Growlithe and Arcanine to make their Shiny debuts in Pokémon Go.

In addition to the Out to Play event, there’s also an Azurill Hatch Day event coming up on Sept. 30. So even if you don’t have any nearby Routes for the Out to Play event, your consolation prize is an increased chance of hatching an adorable Shiny Azurill.

About the author