Pokémon Go Zubat Spotlight Hour: All event bonuses, explained

Pokémon Go’s Spotlight Hours are getting spicy but Niantic is starting April off mild with a focus on Zubat. Get ready for flashbacks to the likes of Mt. Moon and Dark Cave as Zubat swarms the overworld with an added Spotlight Hour bonus.

Set to run on April 2 from 6pm to 7pm local time, Zubat will appear more frequently in the wild for all Pokémon Go players. Just like other Spotlight Hours events, the Poison/Flying-type’s boosted spawn rate is also accompanied by an event-exclusive gameplay bonus that will only be live during that hour but affects every Pokémon. Here’s what you need to know about the Zubat Spotlight Hour, and what you should focus on.

Pokémon Go Zubat Spotlight hour event guide and bonuses

Image via The Pokemon Company

For the April 2 Spotlight Hour, Zubat will spawn at increased rates in the wild from 6pm to 7pm local time. During that event period, all players will get double Candy for transferring any Pokémon.

Double Transfer Candy is a great bonus even if you don’t want to take part in the Spotlight Hour, as it lets you clear out any extra Pokémon in your storage you don’t need and get more resources without having to do anything. And, if you do end up catching plenty of Zubat, you can easily transfer them to get the 125 Candy you need to fully evolve it into Crobat, which is a strong option to use in the Go Battle League in select areas like the Ultra League.

You can also easily Shiny hunt Zubat with those increased spawns as you gear up for the other Spotlight and Raid Hour events in April.

