Pokémon Go Weather Week: All bonuses, wild encounters, and raids

Weather Week returns to Pokémon Go during the World of Wonders season.
Published: Mar 13, 2024 03:02 pm
Castform in Pokémon Go
Image via The Pokémon Company

The latest installment of Weather Week has made its way to Pokémon Go, allowing you to encounter several weather-based Pokémon and add them to your collection. If you’re missing a particular Castform or a Shiny version, now is your chance to find them.

The Weather Week 2024 event begins on March 14 at 10am in your local time zone. Starting on that date, any Pokémon you catch with the Weather Boost effect rewards you with additional Stardust, making it a great time to collect this resource for any Pokémon you want to power up or evolve. You won’t have long to jump on the chance, though, and we have a full breakdown of every featured wild Pokémon, raid, and all bonuses you receive during this Pokémon Go event for the World of Wonders season.

Full Pokémon Go Weather Week 2024 event content guide

Weather Week 2024 banner in Pokémon Go
Castform has a higher chance to appear throughout Weather Week 2024. Image via Niantic

No new Pokémon are being released for Weather Week 2024. To offset this, Castform has a higher chance of appearing in a unique form based on the weather conditions of your local area. If you’re trying to seek out a specific Castform, it all depends on whether it’s sunny, rainy, or snowy in your area. Plus, every type of weather in Pokémon Go has a distinctly increased spawn for a particular Pokémon, and they all have a chance to appear in their Shiny versions.

All Pokémon Go Weather Week 2024 boosted spawns and raids

These are all the Pokémon you can expect to encounter during the Pokémon Go Weather Week 2024 event. Many of these Pokémon only appear if your area meets certain weather conditions, which we’ll indicate next to their names. Plus, we’ve added an asterisk (*) next to their name to show they have a chance to spawn in their Shiny version, but you’ll only encounter them if you’re lucky.

  • All boosted wild encounters
    • Amaura*
    • Cacnea* (sunny weather encounters)
    • Drifloon*
    • Gastly* (foggy weather encounters)
    • Helioptile*
    • Lickitung*
    • Lotad* (rainy weather encounters)
    • Paras*
    • Roggenrola* (partly cloudy weather encounters)
    • Snover* (snowy weather encounters)
    • Spritzee* (cloudy weather encounters)
    • Swablu* (windy weather encounters)
  • One-star raids
    • Amaura*
    • Gastly*
    • Hoppopotas*
    • Poliwhirl
  • Three-star raids
    • Charizard*
    • Drampa*
    • Lickitung*
  • Five-star raids
    • Regice*
  • Mega raids
    • Mega Tyranitar*

All Pokémon Go Weather Week 2024 bonuses

There are several bonuses active during Weather Week 2024 available to all Pokémon Go players. You can still receive these rewards and bonuses even if you do not directly participate in the Weather Week 2024 events.

  • Catch Pokémon with the Weather Boost effect to earn extra Stardust.
  • Increased chance of encountering Shiny Castform.
  • Twice as much Stardust for catching Pokémon.
