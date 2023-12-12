Pokémon Go teases next Scarlet and Violet crossover with Cetitan debut

Pokémon Go is already teasing its next crossover with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, with Niantic putting up a slightly obscured piece of promotional art hinting at the upcoming debut of Cetoddle and Cetitan.

Both Cetoddle and Cetitan are pure Ice-type Pokémon that first appeared in the Paldea region. But, even if the current season of Timeless Travels is themed mostly around Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ Hisui region, the winter weather is perfect for the Terra Whale Pokémon.

People love this silly little whale. Image via The Pokemon Company

Niantic has a habit of debuting unreleased Ice types in December around various winter and holiday-themed events. The company also loves teasing new Pokémon on social media before announcing when they will be added to Pokémon Go, which is why we can now expect full details about Cetoddle and Cetitan to be shared soon.

Since we are already in the middle of the Adamant Time event, we are likely to see Cetitan make its first appearance in the Winter Holiday event. Part one runs from Dec. 18 to 25 and part two will go from Dec. 25 to 31. We don’t have any confirmed content for either part just yet, so that is an optimal place to release a fan-favorite Paldean Pokémon. There are some important things to take into account for Cetitan’s upcoming release, however.

Cetoddle evolves into Cetitan using an Ice Stone. Since that item is not in Pokémon Go, Niantic will likely change its evolution requirement to involve the use of Candy and something like a Glacial Lure Module—be prepared for extra work. It also likely won’t be very usable in the Go Battle League; Ice-type Pokémon have a very poor competitive history outside of a few key exceptions that serve solid roles like Walrein or Abomasnow.

This is just the latest piece of content coming in the opening month of the Timeless Travels season, but you can expect more Pokémon debuts like the first appearance of Origin Dialga and Origin Palkia at Go Tour: Sinnoh. Or you can just focus on the seasonal Special Research and wait for the Pokémon to appear right in front of you.