Pokémon Go Max Out Finale: All wild encounters, raids, eggs, bonuses, and Field Research tasks

The Max Out Finale is the last event occurring in Pokémon Go for November 2024 as we say goodbye to the Max Out season. Although this wraps up the season, there are several more surprises coming to players before Niantic moves on to the next season, Dual Destiny.

There’s a good amount of content for this final event, especially for anyone who may have missed out on any of the Legendary five-star raids that occurred these past few weeks. Although you won’t be able to challenge every five-star raid encounter or find every Pokémon that was featured for Max Out, there’s still a lot returning that were favorites from a lot of players. We’ll be going over every wild and raid encounter, special Pokémon hatching from eggs, every Field Research task and reward, and the bonuses everyone gets while playing Pokémon Go.

All wild and raid encounters during Pokémon Go’s Max Out Finale

Many Pokémon featured with increased wild and raid encounters are from the Galar region. If you missed out on any of them during the Max Out season, or you need additional Candy, now’s the chance to grab them while they’re appearing and evolve them into their final evolution. The event starts on Nov. 27 and goes until Dec. 1.

These are all the wild Pokémon spawning throughout the Max Out Finale event. We’ve added an asterisk (*) next to the name to indicate if there’s a chance for you to encounter a Shiny version. We’ll do that for every Pokémon we list moving forward.

Falinks*

Grookey

Hatenna

Scorbunny

Skwovet*

Sobble

Wooloo*

If you’re looking for a challenge, there are several one-star, three-star, and five-star raids with featured Pokémon for the event. These are also from the Galar region, with Zacian and Zamazenta leading the pack. These two Legendary Pokémon also received their Shiny versions for this event, and you’ll want to work with your friends to try and catch them before you have to wait again.

One-star raids Grookey Scorbunny Sobble

Three-star raids Galarian Weezing* Falinks*

Five-star raids Regidrago Regieleki Zacian* Zamazenta*



All egg spawns for Pokémon Go’s Max Out Finale

While you’re on the hunt for any nearby raids or wild Pokémon, make sure to place a 7km egg inside your incubators. These will be the main focus for the Max Out Finale, which means working with other Pokémon Go players on your friend’s list to exchange gifts to get them. You’ll want to get as many as you can as Galarian Corsula will be making its debut, and they only spawn in 7km eggs.

Galarian Corsola*

Galarian Darumaka*

Galarian Farfetch’d*

Galarian Meowth*

Galarian Ponyta*

Galarian Slowpoke*

Galarian Stunfisk*

Galarian Yamask*

Galarian Zigzagoon*

All Max Out Finale bonuses in Pokémon Go

With 7km eggs being the primary focus, Niantic was kind to offer distinct bonuses that help hatch these eggs much quicker than they normally take. Plus, all Pokémon Go players have the chance to use more Remote Raids, which should make hunting down the Shiny versions of Zamazenta and Zacian much easier, so long as you coordinate with others worldwide.

Additional 5,000 XP granted for completing a raid

Halving the distance required to hatch any eggs placed in incubators during the event

Increasing the Remote Raid Pass limit to 10 for the duration of the event

All Max Out Finale Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

While wandering around, you can spin Poké Stop and Gym dials along the way to get event-exclusive Field Research tasks. You can only get these during the event, and they only drop if you haven’t spun that Poké Stop or Gym dial that day and received a Field Research. You’ll be able to pick those out from your Today View tab as they have a special banner wrapped around them.

