Pokémon Go Sizable Surprises event guide: All bonuses, boosted encounters, and raids

The first big Pokémon Go event for April is here, and it’s a doozy with multiple new Shiny Pokémon appearances and other surprises. There might be a lack of Research options this time around, but the Sizable Surprises event does offer other bonuses and content to make up for it.

Set to run from April 4 at 10am local time to April 9 at 8pm local time, the Sizable Surprises event kicks off the Pokémon Go April event schedule—but continues an unfortunate 2024 trend regarding wild Pokémon spawns. During this event, you are more likely to encounter Shiny Wailmer and Pokémon sized XXS or XXL, along with Shiny Pokémon making their debut. And that is only the start of what this Pokémon Go event has to offer.

Pokémon Go Sizable Surprises: Full event content guide

Take your time, enjoy the large ride. Image via The Pokemon Company

As the Sizable Surprises name suggests, the main gimmick for this event is seeing Pokémon known for being big or small more frequently. This includes Pokémon like Wailmer, which is a main focus of the event—since it will have boosted Shiny odds if you encounter one in the wild.

During this event, you will also have a chance to encounter Shiny Wimpod, Shiny Celesteela, and Shiny Kartana for the first time. Unfortunately, Celesteela and Kartana are still exclusive to five-star raids in the Southern and Northern Hemisphere respectively, limiting their availability for the time being.

With content like that up for grabs, here is a full overview of every Pokémon appearing, raid happening, and event bonus available during the Sizable Surprises event.

All Pokémon Go Sizable Surprises boosted spawns

During the Sizable Surprises event, Pokémon notable for their size appear more frequently in the wild. Here’s the full list you will see in Pokémon Go, and we added an asterisk (*) next to their name to indicate if they have a chance to appear as a Shiny.

Diglett* Joltik* Onix* Tynamo Snorlax* Cutiefly* Mantine* Wimpod* (First Shiny appearance) Wailmer* (Boosted Shiny odds) Cetoddle

All Pokémon Go Sizable Surprises Event Raids

As with wild encounters, an asterisk (*) next to a Pokémon’s name will indicate if they can appear as a Shiny after you defeat them in a Raid.

One-star Raids Foongus* Klink* Espurr* Tadbulb

Three-star Raids Alolan Exeggutor* Galarian Weezing* Gyarados* Snorlax*

Five-star Raids Celesteela* ( First Shiny appearance )( Southern Hemisphere only ) Kartana* ( First Shiny appearance )( Northern Hemisphere only )

Mega Raids Mega Charizard X*



All Pokémon Go Sizable Surprises exclusive event bonuses and content

Double XP for catching Pokémon with Nice Throws or better.

Increased chances of encountering XXS or XXL Pokémon in the wild.

Increased odds of encountering Shiny Wailmer.

PokéStop Showcases for Wailmer and Tynamo.

New Field Research tasks tied to featured Pokémon like Wailmer and Wimpod.

Two new Collection Challenges.

First Shiny appearance for Wimpod, Celesteela, and Kartana.

