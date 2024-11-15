Forgot password
All Pokémon Go Simply Groundbreaking Timed Research tasks and rewards

We've got all the details you need for the Simply Groundbreaking event in Pokémon Go.
Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Nov 15, 2024 09:33 am

A new event is taking place in Pokémon Go, with the Simply Groundbreaking event introducing a new Dynamax Pokémon into the game alongside new tasks and rewards, plus increased spawn chances for various Pokémon.

Although not as big as other recent events in Pokémon Go, which included Gigantamax Gengar and a host of other Halloween treats, the Simply Groundbreaking event provides a chance to extend your collection of Dynamax Pokémon—and potentially add to your Pokédex along the way.

We have everything you need to know about the latest event in Pokémon Go.

Pokémon Go Simply Groundbreaking Timed Research guide: All tasks, rewards, and more

Excadrill in Pokemon Go
Digging deeper. Image via the Pokemon Company. Remix by Dot Esports

This short event, running from Nov. 15 to 17, comes alongside the addition of Dynamax capability for Drilbur and Excadrill in Pokémon Go. We’ve outlined all the main things to note below.

All Research Simply Groundbreaking Timed Research tasks and rewards

1/1

TaskReward
Catch 5 PokémonDrilbur Encounter
Catch 10 Pokémon 10 Drilbur Candy
Win a Max Battle40 Drilbur Candy
Spin 15 PokéStops or GymsDrilbur Encounter
Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokémon Drilbur Encounter

Completion reward: 5 Drilbur Candy XL, 5000 XP, 100 Stardust

In addition to the Timed Research tasks, there are some additional ways to catch Drillbur, and get Drillbur Candy, through event research tasks; they include the following:

TaskReward
Catch 10 PokémonDrilbur Encounter
Make 5 Nice Throws5 Drilbur Candy
Make 5 Great Throws10 Drilbur Candy

Pokémon Spawn increases

During the event, specific Pokémon have an increased chance of spawning and they all have the chance to be Shiny. We’ve outlined all the Pokémon with an increased spawn chance below.

Increased Spawn Chance Pokémon Available as Shiny
JigglypuffYes
DiglettYes
Alolan DiglettYes
RhyhornYes
PhanpyYes
WhismurYes
KricketotYes
WoobatYes
DrillburYes
ExcadrillYes
NoibatYes
