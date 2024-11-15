All Pokémon Go Simply Groundbreaking Timed Research tasks and rewards

A new event is taking place in Pokémon Go, with the Simply Groundbreaking event introducing a new Dynamax Pokémon into the game alongside new tasks and rewards, plus increased spawn chances for various Pokémon.
Although not as big as other recent events in Pokémon Go, which included Gigantamax Gengar and a host of other Halloween treats, the Simply Groundbreaking event provides a chance to extend your collection of Dynamax Pokémon—and potentially add to your Pokédex along the way.
We have everything you need to know about the latest event in Pokémon Go.
Pokémon Go Simply Groundbreaking Timed Research guide: All tasks, rewards, and more
This short event, running from Nov. 15 to 17, comes alongside the addition of Dynamax capability for Drilbur and Excadrill in Pokémon Go. We’ve outlined all the main things to note below.
All Research Simply Groundbreaking Timed Research tasks and rewards
1/1
|Task
|Reward
|Catch 5 Pokémon
|Drilbur Encounter
|Catch 10 Pokémon
|10 Drilbur Candy
|Win a Max Battle
|40 Drilbur Candy
|Spin 15 PokéStops or Gyms
|Drilbur Encounter
|Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokémon
|Drilbur Encounter
Completion reward: 5 Drilbur Candy XL, 5000 XP, 100 Stardust
In addition to the Timed Research tasks, there are some additional ways to catch Drillbur, and get Drillbur Candy, through event research tasks; they include the following:
|Task
|Reward
|Catch 10 Pokémon
|Drilbur Encounter
|Make 5 Nice Throws
|5 Drilbur Candy
|Make 5 Great Throws
|10 Drilbur Candy
Pokémon Spawn increases
During the event, specific Pokémon have an increased chance of spawning and they all have the chance to be Shiny. We’ve outlined all the Pokémon with an increased spawn chance below.
|Increased Spawn Chance Pokémon
|Available as Shiny
|Jigglypuff
|Yes
|Diglett
|Yes
|Alolan Diglett
|Yes
|Rhyhorn
|Yes
|Phanpy
|Yes
|Whismur
|Yes
|Kricketot
|Yes
|Woobat
|Yes
|Drillbur
|Yes
|Excadrill
|Yes
|Noibat
|Yes
Published: Nov 15, 2024