Pokémon Go receives unreleased Shiny Legendary and new Mega Evolution in May content update

May is set to be another big month in Pokémon Go, giving players access to a handful of familiar faces that haven’t been seen in some time, as well as new powerhouses that can shake up the game’s various metas.

In a new infographic posted today, Ninatic outlined what Pokémon Go players can expect next month as spring continues, including what Pokémon will be making an appearance during Spotlight Hours, new and returning events that players can look forward to, and even a hint at what’s to come afterward. Yet most notably, Niantic has specified that not only is Mega Pinsir making its debut in Mega Raids and Shiny Tapu Fini becoming available, but Regigigas will also be returning to the game for the first time in years.

Get ready to show your team spirit this May, Trainers! Release the hero in you by completing raids and helping two of our team leaders with their work!#RisingHeroes pic.twitter.com/1sRXn79o8z — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 24, 2023

Mega Pinsir is the Mega Evolution of Pinsir, gaining the ability to fly to become a Bug/Flying-type with a massive increase to its already-high Attack stat. It will appear in Mega Raids from May 11 to 24, and players will be able to earn Pinsir Mega Energy from that period onwards. It will be joined in Mega Raids by Mega Slowbro—which is ongoing until May 2—Mega Scizor from May 2 to 11, and Mega Altaria from May 24 to June 1.

May’s five-star Raids will include Tapu Bulu—ongoing until May 2—Genesect in its Shock Drive form from May 2 to 9, Tapu Fini (who can finally appear Shiny) from May 9 to 24, and the return of Regigigas from May 24 to June 1. This marks the first time Regigigas has been obtainable in Pokémon Go since the summer of 2021.

Reaching a Research Breakthrough in May will reward players with an encounter of Parasect, Pinir, Snorlax, Gible, Fufrou, or Goomy. Spotlight Hours, which occur every Tuesday from 6pm to 7pm local time, will consist of Alolan Geodude, Ponyta, Bellsprout, Skorupi, and Houndour each week in that order. Similarly, Raid Hours will take place every Wednesday during this same duration and will feature increased Raid appearances of Genesect in its Shock Drive form, Tapu Fini for two weeks, and Regigigas for two weeks.

Many of May’s events have already been revealed, including the upcoming celebration of Team Instinct and, a week later, a celebration of Team Valor featuring an event Pokémon with a team ornament—all following the event centered around Team Mystic a few weeks ago. The Elite Raid on May 13 will feature Regidrago as a rerun of last month’s event, in which players noted numerous connectivity issues.

May’s Community Day is scheduled for May 21, though the featured Pokémon has not yet been revealed. Additionally, an unannounced event will take place from May 22 to 28.

Players can look forward to all of the new features and creatures in Pokémon Go as they are released over the next month, with more information set to be revealed as these dates come closer.