Pokémon Go players question where the Regidrago makeup event is ahead of Regieleki Elite Raids

Another Elite Raid has been scheduled for Sunday, April 9 in Pokémon GO to get exclusive Legendary Pokémon Regieleki. But fans are getting increasingly worried about those new events that are supposed to emphasize in-person playstyle again.

In a recent Reddit thread that’s been rapidly gaining traction, players have been asking about a makeup event Niantic promised a few weeks ago to compensate for the last Elite Raid’s issues. The developer has yet to mention this again three weeks after the initial announcement.

“Shhh! We’re meant to have forgotten about it by now!” reacted a user on the thread. “The make up was increasing remote raid prices,” joked another, referring to backlash the developer has received following the introduction of more limits to the use of Remote Raid Passes in Pokémon GO.

During the first Elite Raid, many players reported visual bugs and crashes that prevented them from playing correctly, such as selecting Gyms and participating in raids. It ruined the event for numerous players, and the developer wasn’t able to fix those before the Elite Raid event ended.

On March 16, Niantic issued an apology for issues that prevented some players from capturing Regidrago and said it planned “a way to make it up to Trainers all over the world,” especially for players around New Zealand’s timezone.

Now, the next Elite Raid is planned for Sunday, April 9. Players will have three chances of capturing Regieleki throughout the day. Niantic hasn’t revealed any bonus during this event or even outside of it to compensate for the last Elite Raid’s issues, still leaving fans in the dark.

Meanwhile, players can discover the content of the Spring into Spring event, which will last until April 10.