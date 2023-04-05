Latest Pokémon News: Defiant Go fans push back against Niantic as TCG quality issues run rampant

The controversial Remote Raid Pass changes in Pokémon Go are going live in a matter of days, and fans are taking one last stand in the form of a social media movement to make their voices and opinions heard by Niantic.

In other news, the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet TCG debut has gotten off to a rocky start after fans started noticing quality control issues on some of the cards, including ultra rare ones.

And on a final note, Pokémon Stadium’s upcoming release on Nintendo Switch Online is drawing mixed feelings due to the lack of connectivity with other titles, which is what made it so good.

Image via Niantic

Pokémon Go players take a final stand

In one last effort to push back against Niantic’s controversial decision to increase the cost of Remote Raid Passes in Pokémon Go and add a daily limit, players have banded together on social media to let their voices be heard.

It comes in the form of a written message embedded onto an image outlining their reasons for opposing the changes, claiming it will harm the community and isn’t the best way to go about it.

They’ve also included #HearUsNiantic in each post to help the movement gain traction. As it stands, more than 30,000 players have taken part, and those involved hope it will be enough to convince them.

Putting my support out with fellow @PokemonGOApp Players as the planned changes to Remote Raids, and the game in general over the past year, have been very bad for not just the general player, but rural & players with reduced mobility.



Please listen @NianticLabs #HearUsNiantic pic.twitter.com/pelwfHWmwU — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) April 4, 2023

Some Pokémon Scarlet and Violet TCG cards are damaged out of the pack

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet TCG debut was supposed to be the dawn of a new era in the most exciting way, and for the most part, it still is. But the hype has been tainted after fans started discovering packs with cards that have been damaged during the pressing process.

Multiple images showing cards that have been bent in a specific spot have emerged, and those unfortunate enough to find them in that condition claim it’s happening in single packs and boxes alike.

As a result, they’re calling on The Pokémon Company to do better, insisting it’s “unacceptable” and “ridiculous” to expect people to spend their “hard earned money” on damaged goods.

@PokemonCenterUS terrible quality control on Scarlet & violet product! Pack fresh arcanine ex 224/198 badly bent/damaged! Unacceptable & sad! Ppl spend hard earned money on these products for them to only be damaged from factory? Absolutely ridiculous @Pokemon @PokemonCenterUS pic.twitter.com/tHJgSlshJX — The Pendulum (@ThePendulum69) April 2, 2023

Fans have mixed opinions on Pokémon Stadium on Switch

Pokémon Stadium is finally coming to Nintendo Switch Online on April 12, but while it’s exciting news for everyone, some fans have mixed feelings about it—mostly because of the lack of connectivity it’ll have with other titles, which was a big part of what made it so good, meaning players can’t use their own Pokémon.

On the bright side, though, it does mean those beloved mini-games are back, which for a lot of players was the best part of the experience. In their view, it makes up for the lack of connectivity.

Moreover, it’s also gotten people talking about the possibility of Nintendo making a hypothetical Pokémon Stadium Ultimate title which includes Pokémon from all generations. It’d be an ambitious project, to say the least, but the community would absolutely love it.