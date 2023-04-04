Pokémon Stadium is finally headed to Nintendo Switch Online after years of waiting

The minigames are all anyone should focus on.

While Pokémon Stadium was only announced to be coming to Nintendo Switch Online last September, we finally have a date for a game that many fans have been asking for on the platform for years.

After six months of actual waiting, Nintendo has finally confirmed the beloved Nintendo 64 title will be added to NSO on April 12.

This version of the game will give players access to pretty much every feature available in the original release—barring the connectivity with the Game Boy Pokémon games, which are not on the NSO service yet. But the fact most fans of the game will care about is that all of the minigames and other multiplayer modes are fully playable and can also be used with the subscription service’s online lobbies.

As with all N64 games, this game is only available with the more expensive Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.

Pokémon Stadium 2 has already been confirmed for the service too, but no date has been slated for when it will release. Nintendo has been very active in adding games to NSO every month, so fans might not need to wait much longer for the sequel to hit the Switch.

If the Game Boy Pokémon games are eventually added to NSO, there is a chance that save functionality and team transfers will be enabled for those games in Pokémon Stadium, giving players even more content to play around with.

Should you want to challenge the Gym Leader Castle for a spot in Victory Palace, you can do so starting April 12.