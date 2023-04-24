Pokémon Go Fest 2023 leak debunked, but other details are up in the air

Niantic has reportedly denied leaks suggesting the Pokémon Go Fest 2023 event will be held in Vancouver, Washington between June 3 and 4, according to a post from the ever-reliable Go Stadium Twitter account on April 23.

The original leaks first appeared on a website called Visit Vancouver WA, the official destination marketing organization for Vancouver and Clark County. It advertises things like sports events and conventions and has a section advertising the Vancouver GoFest on the dates mentioned above.

Fans were skeptical because it didn’t align with when the event is traditionally held in July, and it seems their intuition was correct, based on Go Stadium’s post. The popular profile suggested Niantic told them the actual date and location, but they cannot reveal details yet.

Niantic hasn’t released a statement, but will likely do so in the coming weeks.

There is, however, a long list of other leaks that haven’t been debunked yet. It includes things like Mega Pinsir, Mega Tyranitar, a beach festival event, a Solstice event, an event revolving around Fire and Dark-type Pokémon, an anniversary event, a Squirtle Community Day, a Poliwag Community Day, a Froakie Community Day, and more.

Given these leaks came from a relatively unknown Discord user rather than a reliable source like PokéMiners, the community assumes they’re false. Plus, the dates seem all over the place, further adding to their doubt.

Still, it’s interesting that Niantic hasn’t outright denied them as they did with the leak about Pokémon Go Fest 2023’s date and location.

Meanwhile, leaks from February suggesting Master Balls would be added to the game have gained more validity after PokéMiners found evidence suggesting there will be a special reward cutscene that plays out when trainers receive them. Fans aren’t particularly excited about it, though. They believe it’s an item that, while cool, is something they’ll never use.