Pokémon Go Plus bug is completely ruining the device’s capture features

Ahead of the new Pokémon Go Plus + release on July 14 in America and July 21 in Europe, Pokémon Go players are reporting a major bug that may interfere with its main feature.

In a July 10 Reddit post, a very inconvenient bug was reported for the original Go Plus. According to the thread, your Go Plus device might not be catching Pokémon for you even if the app says the feature is enabled.

The bug is triggered when the game is restarted, so you’ll want to make sure your Go Plus is working properly before putting your phone away. If it’s not throwing any Poké Balls for you, here’s how you can get it fixed as soon as possible.

How to fix the Pokémon Go Plus capture bug

If your Go Plus isn’t catching Pokémon even though the “Identify Nearby Pokémon” setting is enabled, all you need to do is go to the Accessory Devices menu and then exit out of that. Everything should be back to normal after that, though you may need to give it a minute to start working.

In the original post, players initially thought you had to toggle the “Identify Nearby Pokémon” setting off and on to make it work again, but further testing showed that simply going into the Accessory Devices screen and exiting is enough to solve the issue.

It’s an easy fix, but just make sure to check it out whenever you restart your game until the bug is removed. Hopefully, it’ll be gone by the time the Pokémon Go Plus+ makes its big debut with even more features to look forward to.

