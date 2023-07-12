Pokémon Go players have perfect fix for region-locked content halting Shiny Mew Research

Pokémon Go’s latest event received backlash after players complained about having the Shiny Mew reward locked by the Masterwork Research—but a player has found the perfect solution to tackle this.

In a July 11 Reddit thread, a player suggested region-locked Pokémon species from Kanto should be added to seven-kilometer eggs to give a method—even if challenging—to get them without having to physically travel to areas where those species can be found in the wild.

“This solution makes too much sense. It keeps those Pokemon tied to those regions while also making them obtainable, and it still gives them several more recent Pokemon to keep in the regional pool to keep that feature alive,” the player said.

It means players would have a chance to get region-locked Pokémon from friends located in those regions through seven-kilometer eggs. They can be obtained through gifts from friends, which can be added from all over the world.

The reason players are seeking region-locked Pokémon species is that it’s a near-impossible task featured in Shiny Mew’s Masterwork Research. They’re requested to complete the Kanto Pokédex to clear the first page of Research tasks.

The Kanto Pokédex includes four region-locked Pokémon species: Kangaskhan for Australia, Farfetch’d for Eastern Asia, Mr. Mime for Europe, and Tauros for North America.

Related: One key Remote Raid change could improve Pokémon Go, even if players still hate the limit

Outside special events, players can only get them either by physically going to those regions and catching them in the wild or trading them with nearby players who’ve been there and caught them.

It’s unclear whether Niantic plans to add a special event featuring region-locked Kanto Pokémon to help players complete their Shiny Mew Masterwork Research in the near future. But including them in seven-kilometer eggs would make sense since they would still be challenging to get.

Players doubled down on the idea, saying the seven-kilometer egg pools needed tweaks to make them more interesting in general. The pool includes 13 Pokémon species in total, all being regional forms of Pokémon between Alolan, Galarian, or Hisuian.

About the author