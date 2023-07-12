One key Remote Raid change could improve Pokémon Go, even if players still hate the limit

Pokémon Go welcomed controversial changes to Remote Raid Passes in April, but one player has suggested a smart tweak to work around them.

In a July 11 Reddit thread, a player suggested the game disables invitations to players who have already spent all their Remote Raid Pass uses in the day for Raids.

“My wealthy friends hit the remote raid limit pretty early in the day,” the player wrote. “And I end up going with less people for a raid sometimes and barely beat it as there is no way to know who hit the remote raid limit if you invite 5 at a time.”

Pokémon players who have reached their limit of Remote Raid Pass uses in a day can be invited to Raids with their friends even though they can’t accept them.

It will make players lose time and opportunities to have more friends joining them in their Raids before the time limit for invitations expires. The thread received many upvotes, but fans have been debating over it in the comments.

“You expect Niantic to be able to do that with their spaghetti and duct tape code?? I consider myself lucky if the game turns on,” one player joked.

“I have invited 5 people and got a notification that 1 person invited had reached their cap, and it allowed me to invite a different fifth person. This seems sufficient enough for me,” another player argued. “Otherwise PoGo would need to query your entire friends list every time you open the invite screen, and for some, that could take even longer.”

Related: Pokémon fans debate which ‘mon has the most clever name

On April 6, Niantic added a limit in daily uses for Remote Raid Passes in Pokémon Go, in addition to increasing their price.

This decision didn’t receive a warm welcome from the community. Players begged the developer to revert the changes, leading to the creation of a movement called HearUsNiantic.

The developer didn’t go back on the changes, however, with players now suggesting tweaks like this one to improve the experience around this new limit.

About the author