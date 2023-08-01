Pokémon Go players concerns over ‘terrible’ Egg content, bonuses are being ignored

Pokémon Go players are becoming increasingly frustrated after Niantic continued to ignore complaints about Eggs earlier this week, including how hard it was to hatch Shiny Riolu during the Riolu Hatch Day event, how lackluster boosted Shiny hatch rates are in general, and how frustrating it is to have to hatch so many unwanted 10km Eggs to make room for others since there’s no way to dispose of them.

The Riolu Hatch Day event saw players hatch 443 2km Event Eggs. Four hundred and thirty four were Riolu and 43 ended up being Shiny Riolu, which works out to be around a one in 10 ratio, according to the Silph Research Group which shared their findings on The Silph Road subreddit on July 30. But while that might be the case, some players reported hatching as many as 51 2km Eggs without seeing one while others claim to have hatched six in as little as 14 2km Eggs.

The discussion tricked over into another thread about boosted hatch rates falling short of the mark. One player claims to have hatched 35 7km Event Eggs and didn’t receive a single Shiny Tyrunt or Shiny Amaura despite them supposedly having increased odds, and the disappointment has stopped them from ever wanting to do it again. The sentiment was shared by others who had even less luck after hatching 83 and 104, respectively.

The community wasn’t done there, either. Some players vented about another infuriating problem—there are far too many “terrible” Pokémon that can hatch from 10km Eggs, and having to hatch them to make room for others is a chore.

“I’ve hatched at least 20 eggs in the last 2 days and I haven’t gotten a single thing worth being excited about. So tired of Emolga, Mawile, Mareanie, Fomantis, fucking Shuckle, and many more. Eggs aren’t even something to look forward to anymore,” one player said, summarising what most people thought.

It’s not the first time these issues have come up. Players slammed the Riolu Hatch Day event for being ‘scammy’ on July 13 and agreed that all Hatch Day events are “very unfriendly for casual players” due to an “enormous amount of effort to even get a single egg” a week later. They’re begging for something to change, and Niantic doesn’t seem to be listening.

