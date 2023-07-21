Pokémon Go fans agree ‘stupid’ Egg events are bad for casual players and must change

Pokémon Go players have criticized Egg events for not allowing them to get rewards due to the “stupid” hatching mechanic.

In a July 19 Reddit thread, a player responded to Niantic’s announcement of Riolu’s Hatch Day, planned for Saturday, July 22 by writing it was “very unfriendly for casual players” due to an “enormous amount of effort to even get a single egg.”

The event will offer a Time Research that will reward a Super Incubator for free. Chances of getting two-kilometer eggs that include Riolu in their pool will also be increased, as well as chances of getting a Shiny Riolu from the eggs. The event looks generous, but getting eggs might be more challenging than you realize.

In Pokémon Go, eggs rare items that players cannot throw out, which means the only way to get rid of them is to hatch them by using an Incubator and walking.

Unfortunately, it’s also easy to get a full inventory since you’ll receive eggs for spinning PokéStops and opening gifts from your friends—two of the main activities players usually complete every day.

It means players are likely to come into the Hatch Day event with a full inventory and they’ll have to walk for kilometers to hatch eggs and free up their inventory to be able to enjoy the event’s rewards.

So if you want to get as many event-exclusive eggs as possible, you’ll have to hatch nine eggs (requiring you to walk from 18 kilometers up to 90, depending on the eggs you obtained) and stop opening a single gift or spinning any PokéStop until the event finishes.

“My brother hatched all 9 eggs sooner than he thought and now his game is closed until Saturday out of fear of spinning pokestop by accident,” one player said on Reddit.

“I think a 3-hour hatch event is just plain stupid. I bet most players will get 0-1 eggs in the event,” another added.

Shiny Riolu is featured in the next Hatch Day event. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Players agreed with this sentiment and said a change to the system is overdue. “The frustrating thing is that spending money doesn’t even completely fix this stupid problem. Just makes the workarounds less tedious/more flexible,” one player said.

You can buy more Incubators to hatch several eggs at the same time, which makes the process of cleaning your inventory much faster—but you’ll have to walk nonetheless, and without spinning any PokéStop on your path so you don’t get more eggs and your efforts to clean your inventory are ruined.

A player suggested one simple fix to this issue: place up to nine event-exclusive eggs in an “event egg box” that players will be able to use as they clear their egg inventory, so they don’t miss a chance of earning them from the Hatch Day event. “It’d work like this – at the start of event, eggs you are currently hatching are moved to this box and give you free slots to collect event eggs immediately,” they said.

The event also only lasts for three hours, which means players likely won’t have enough time to hatch many eggs, even two-kilometer eggs. This would be an efficient fix to grant players more rewards.

Riolu’s Hatch Day will take place on July 22, from 5pm to 8pm, local time.

