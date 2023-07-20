Pokémon Go received a friendly new feature and Niantic didn’t tell anyone

Making friends in Pokémon Go just got much easier thanks to a sneaky update pushed into the game by Niantic.

Pokémon Go players were surprised to recently notice that upon partaking in in-person Raids of any type, they’d receive a notification from the game providing them with the option to receive friend requests from those they were in the Raid lobby with. This feature has not previously been available in the mobile title, though all players can now toggle it on or off through the in-game settings.

Previously, the only ways to add friends in Pokémon Go were either through directly adding their friend codes or inviting them to play the game via a connection to Facebook or one’s contacts. By adding a player to the friends list, both players can send one another daily Gifts that contain helpful items, as well as unlock the features to trade and battle with one another.

By becoming friends and interacting on a regular basis, players also have the ability to become Lucky Friends. This ensures that the next trade the players partake in is a Lucky Trade, which means both Pokémon these players trade to one another in their next encounter become Lucky Pokémon. This reduces the Candy and Stardust costs for powering up that Pokémon.

This unexpected update is also particularly beneficial for players who actively seek out in-person Raids, particularly within their general area, as friends receive bonuses for battling in Raids alongside one another. This means that upon adding a player after beating a Raid with them, they will immediately offer bonuses in the next Raid should both players be in the same lobby—whether that be in-person or remote.

Due to the recent overhaul to the Remote Raid Pass system, it is unlikely that this friend-making feature will include Remote Raids at any point in the future. Niantic has not yet announced the addition of this feature publicly, though it’s expected to remain in the game and not be removed as it appears to be intentional.

