Pokémon Go players are hyped for Timburr Community Day but really bad with calendars

Pokémon Go‘s next Community Day is just around the corner, taking place for a few hours on Oct. 15. Players have to mark their calendars as soon as they see them—or risk wasting their resources by preparing ahead of the wrong date.

That’s the embarrassing yet too-common story that a player shared in a Reddit thread from Oct. 8. They explained how they had everything figured out and ready to get the most out of Timburr’s Community Day… only to realize they had the wrong date in mind, one week too early.

This was deeply disappointing for the Pokémon Go player because they had spent a lot of time and effort to be ready for Oct. 8. They did an overhaul of their whole inventory and stocked tons of Pokéballs and Berries to catch the maximum amount of Timburr.

“Timburr Community Day is going to be an excellent success. But it’s not today. It’s next week. Don’t be me. Mark your calendars,” the player said.

Most Pokémon Go events happen in short amounts of time, which pushes players to plan around the events to get the most out of them and get their rewards.

Timburr’s Community Day will only be available from 2pm to 5pm local time on Oct. 15. Players have to set up an alarm and an agenda even if they don’t want to miss it, but it’s sure a lot to require from a fun game.

Many players showed understanding of that player’s struggles.

“I did this on a recent Community Day, all ready to go on Saturday, no Pokémon appear, oh shit community day is Sunday,” one user said in the comments.

Another solution to avoid getting it wrong, although it’s rather extreme, is to not try to plan ahead of events. I will play when going for a walk and get a nice surprise when seeing there’s a new Timed Research or event added to the game—and there’s not much room for disappointment. Granted, it’s not the best way to get Shiny and high CP Pokémon, though.

