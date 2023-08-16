Pokémon Go players agree Niantic must copy mainline games when it comes to lore

Pokémon Go players have come to an agreement that it is lacking sufficient lore compared to the core series, and they’re convinced a simple fix would be having developers Niantic add backstories for Team Go Rocket members.

Using Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff as an example, they said on Reddit on Aug. 14 that all that is known about him is he is fiercely loyal to Team Go Rocket because the organization and its leader, Giovanni, saved his life at one point in time. This is based on just three short lines he says before battling players.

Players would love to know more about him, like what he was saved from and how he got into that situation, to begin with. To fill in the gaps, fans speculated he might have been homeless and alone before Giovanni recruited him into Team Go Rocket. They also want to know more about other Go Rocket Leaders like Arlo and Candela, who are implied to have some history that has never been explored.

It’s a stark contrast to how thorough lore and backstories are for characters in core series titles like Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Take Arven; the story behind him and his beloved Mabosstif was an emotional roller-coaster ride that had players hooked.

Adding this level of lore is one of the more reasonable demands, according to players. It’s something they believe can only benefit Niantic and Pokémon Go in the long run.

Others are less inclined, claiming they’d skip it like most other dialogue so they can jump right into their Pokémon Go battles, but it seems like the larger overall majority would prefer to at least have the option.

Related: One infamous piece of Pokémon Go research still blocking players five years later

Perhaps Niantic will flesh it out in future updates, or during the next Team Go Rocket Takeover, but for the time being, they’ve stayed relatively quiet on the topic.

About the author