One infamous piece of Pokémon Go research still blocking players 5 years later

Ditto is once again stifling Pokémon Go players from completing an old special research task due to how difficult it is to catch. This time, it’s stopping players from completing one in the A Mythical Discovery quest introduced in 2018 that needs to be done in order to catch Mew.

The fifth step of the quest includes three research tasks, one of which is catch a Ditto. The problem is it’s not as simple as it sounds. Ditto disguises itself as other Pokémon, and players can’t know it’s Ditto unless they capture the other Pokémon.

For that reason, it’s always been a pain to catch, especially when it’s included in any kind of special research task. It often takes players years to find one, unless there’s a special event that increases the likelihood of encountering them, but that doesn’t happen often at all, so players are still struggling to finish it.

“This damned challenge. I can’t find any Dittos. Help me. I already know the disguises,” said one player on Reddit on Aug. 15. “I caught a Ditto before I got the task and haven’t been able to catch another one after I got it and it makes me so mad,” added another.

Players also used it as an opportunity to complain about other special research tasks that require players to find and catch other hard-to-catch Pokémon, including Cubone, Gulpin, Kecleon, and Slugma.

Ditto is much harder, though. That said, there is one thing Pokémon Go players can do to make it any easier, and that’s stay in the loop on what Pokémon it can disguise itself as in any given month. At the moment, this includes Corphish, Diglett, Grimer, Litleo, Roggenrola, Snubbull, Starly, and Tympole, but it will change as the months roll on.

