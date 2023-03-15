Pokémon Go’s next event will help hundreds of players finally complete year-old Special Research

To celebrate April Fools’ Day in 2022, Pokémon Go launched the April Fools’ 2-Oh?-22 event, and among other things, it included a Special Research Task requiring players to find and catch three Ditto.

Given how difficult they can be to find due to their ability to disguise themselves as other Pokémon, not everyone managed to complete it. Almost a year has passed since then, meaning another April Fools’ Day is on the horizon, and Niantic is releasing a mini-event to let players catch however many Dittos they have remaining to finally finish the task.

The Pokémon Go community is, of course, grateful, since it seems like a large number of players fell short of the mark last year after only finding and catching one or two during, and have wanted to get it done ever since.

Ditto does, of course, appear in the wild without needing an event, but since it’s not easy to find, having the assurance of a guaranteed encounter during one makes the process a lot easier.

So, if you’re someone who desperately wants to finally clear the list from your log, now is the perfect time. The next-up Pokémon Go event runs from Tuesday, March 21, until Wednesday, March 29, so buckle up and enjoy the hunt.