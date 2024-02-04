Pokémon Go Lunar New Year Dragons Unleashed event guide: All bonuses, encounters, and raids

Bring in the Lunar New Year with Pokémon Go’s annual event, this time themed around Dragon-types and new arrivals. For Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed, that means the debut of Drampa and plenty of event bonuses you won’t want to miss.

Running from Feb. 5 at 10am local time to Feb. 11 at 8pm local time, players will Drampa, the Placid Pokémon for the first time as other Dragon types join it in the spotlight. Whether it be in the wild, raids, or the abundance of Field Research tasks, you can encounter different rare Pokémon like Jangmo-o or Turtonator.

If you want additional content, there is Timed Research and a Global Challenge available, though you have to purchase a ticket for the former. If you just need to know everything available during Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed, however, here is a guide to follow.

Full Pokémon Go Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed event content guide

All new encounters for Pokémon Go Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed

The only new Pokémon appearing during the Pokémon Go Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleased event is Drampa. The Dragon/Normal-type debuts exclusively in three-star raids during the event—and it is obtainable as a Shiny right away.

All Pokémon Go Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed boosted spawns and raids

With the Pokémon Go Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleased event, Niantic has several bonus encounters that might be added to the game’s spawn pool for wild spawns and raids if the Global Challenge is cleared before things wrap up on Feb. 11 at 8pm local time.

In total, seven additional encounters could be added to the wild spawns, and two more Pokémon might join the raid pool. If that does happen, this list will be updated. And, if a Pokémon is marked with an asterisk (*), it can be encountered as a Shiny.

Boosted Wild Spawns Magikarp* Dratini* Shuckle* Fennekin* Skrelp* Noibat* Jangmo-o

One-star Raids Dratini* Deino* Goomy*

Three-star Raids Druddigon* Turtonator* Drampa*



All Pokémon Go Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed event bonuses

Increased chance to get Lucky Pokémon in Trades

Increased chance to become Lucky Friends

Additional Candy when catching Pokémon with Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws

Increased odds for Trainers level 31 and up to get Candy XL when catching Pokémon with Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws

Global Challenge themed on completing Nice Throws

This is the first big event for February, which means you should try to finish your seasonal Timeless Travels Special Research before it goes away at the end of the month.