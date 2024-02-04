Category:
Pokémon

Pokémon Go Lunar New Year Dragons Unleashed event guide: All bonuses, encounters, and raids

Get ready to hunt some dragons.
Image of Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: Feb 4, 2024 04:32 pm
Drampa spotlighted for Pokemon Go's Lunar New Year 2024 event.
Image via Niantic

Bring in the Lunar New Year with Pokémon Go’s annual event, this time themed around Dragon-types and new arrivals. For Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed, that means the debut of Drampa and plenty of event bonuses you won’t want to miss. 



Running from Feb. 5 at 10am local time to Feb. 11 at 8pm local time, players will Drampa, the Placid Pokémon for the first time as other Dragon types join it in the spotlight. Whether it be in the wild, raids, or the abundance of Field Research tasks, you can encounter different rare Pokémon like Jangmo-o or Turtonator. 

If you want additional content, there is Timed Research and a Global Challenge available, though you have to purchase a ticket for the former. If you just need to know everything available during Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed, however, here is a guide to follow. 

Full Pokémon Go Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed event content guide

Drampa in a Pokemon Go infographic.
Image via Niantic

All new encounters for Pokémon Go Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed

The only new Pokémon appearing during the Pokémon Go Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleased event is Drampa. The Dragon/Normal-type debuts exclusively in three-star raids during the event—and it is obtainable as a Shiny right away. 

All Pokémon Go Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed boosted spawns and raids

With the Pokémon Go Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleased event, Niantic has several bonus encounters that might be added to the game’s spawn pool for wild spawns and raids if the Global Challenge is cleared before things wrap up on Feb. 11 at 8pm local time. 

In total, seven additional encounters could be added to the wild spawns, and two more Pokémon might join the raid pool. If that does happen, this list will be updated. And, if a Pokémon is marked with an asterisk (*), it can be encountered as a Shiny. 

  • Boosted Wild Spawns
    • Magikarp*
    • Dratini*
    • Shuckle*
    • Fennekin*
    • Skrelp*
    • Noibat*
    • Jangmo-o
  • One-star Raids
    • Dratini*
    • Deino*
    • Goomy*
  • Three-star Raids
    • Druddigon*
    • Turtonator*
    • Drampa*

All Pokémon Go Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed event bonuses

  • Increased chance to get Lucky Pokémon in Trades
  • Increased chance to become Lucky Friends
  • Additional Candy when catching Pokémon with Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws
  • Increased odds for Trainers level 31 and up to get Candy XL when catching Pokémon with Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws
  • Global Challenge themed on completing Nice Throws

This is the first big event for February, which means you should try to finish your seasonal Timeless Travels Special Research before it goes away at the end of the month. 

Author

Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.