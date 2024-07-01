Pokémon Go July 2024 Raid guide: All Raids bosses and bonuses

Raids are a big part of Pokémon Go, and July 2024 is shaping up to be one of the best times to raid ever.
On top of Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global, which will see every Ultra Beast Pokémon spawn from July 13 to 14, July has the largest amount of diverse Raid spawns in a long time. Necrozma also debuts during the event on July 14 only, including the chance to find one as a shiny.
Necrozma and its forms are only for paid ticket holders, though, so if you are looking for a list of Raids everyone can enter, then look no further.
All Pokémon Go July 2024 Raid bosses and full schedule guide
|Raid boss
|Raid schedule
|Guzzlord
|Start: July 8
End: July 9
|Nihilego
|Start: July 9
End: July 10
|Celesteela (Southern Hemisphere Only)
|Start: July 10
End: July 11
|Kartana (Northern Hemisphere Only)
|Start: July 10
End: July 11
|Stakataka (Eastern Hemisphere Only)
|Start: July 11
End: July 12
|Blacephalon (Western Hemisphere Only)
|Start: July 11
End: July 12
|Buzzwole (Americas)
|Start: July 12
End: July 15
|Pheromosa (Europe)
|Start: July 12
End: July 15
|Xurikitree (Asia-Pacific)
|Start: July 12
End: July 15
|Articuno
|Start: July 15
End: July 23
|Tornadus (Incarnate)
|Start: July 23
End: August 3
All Pokémon Go July 2024 Mega Raid bosses and schedules
|Raid boss
|Raid schedule
|Mega Swampert
|Start: July 8
End: July 23
|Mega Aggron
|Start: July 23
End: August 3
All Pokémon Go July 2024 Shadow Raid bosses and schedules
|Raid boss
|Raid schedule
|Shadow Entei
|Every Weekend in July
Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global, which happened between July 13 to 14, also has a few unique spawns, including Necrozma on July 14, while every Ultra Beast appears in Raids on July 13. So, if you buy a ticket and find yourself in a well-populated area, you should be in for a treat this month.
Every Pokémon on the above list can also be found as a shiny apart from Stakataka and Blacephalon.