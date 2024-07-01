Pokémon Go July 2024 Raid guide: All Raids bosses and bonuses

Raids are a big part of Pokémon Go, and July 2024 is shaping up to be one of the best times to raid ever.

On top of Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global, which will see every Ultra Beast Pokémon spawn from July 13 to 14, July has the largest amount of diverse Raid spawns in a long time. Necrozma also debuts during the event on July 14 only, including the chance to find one as a shiny.

Necrozma and its forms are only for paid ticket holders, though, so if you are looking for a list of Raids everyone can enter, then look no further.

All Pokémon Go July 2024 Raid bosses and full schedule guide

Necrozma arrives. Image via Niantic

Raid boss Raid schedule Guzzlord Start: July 8

End: July 9 Nihilego Start: July 9

End: July 10 Celesteela (Southern Hemisphere Only) Start: July 10

End: July 11 Kartana (Northern Hemisphere Only) Start: July 10

End: July 11 Stakataka (Eastern Hemisphere Only) Start: July 11

End: July 12 Blacephalon (Western Hemisphere Only) Start: July 11

End: July 12 Buzzwole (Americas) Start: July 12

End: July 15 Pheromosa (Europe) Start: July 12

End: July 15 Xurikitree (Asia-Pacific) Start: July 12

End: July 15 Articuno Start: July 15

End: July 23 Tornadus (Incarnate) Start: July 23

End: August 3

All Pokémon Go July 2024 Mega Raid bosses and schedules

Raid boss Raid schedule Mega Swampert Start: July 8

End: July 23 Mega Aggron Start: July 23

End: August 3

All Pokémon Go July 2024 Shadow Raid bosses and schedules

Raid boss Raid schedule Shadow Entei Every Weekend in July

Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global, which happened between July 13 to 14, also has a few unique spawns, including Necrozma on July 14, while every Ultra Beast appears in Raids on July 13. So, if you buy a ticket and find yourself in a well-populated area, you should be in for a treat this month.

Every Pokémon on the above list can also be found as a shiny apart from Stakataka and Blacephalon.

