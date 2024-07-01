Image Credit: Bethesda
Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings Necrozma in Pokémon Go.
Image via Niantic
Pokémon Go July 2024 Raid guide: All Raids bosses and bonuses

Necrozma debut time.
Raids are a big part of Pokémon Go, and July 2024 is shaping up to be one of the best times to raid ever.

On top of Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global, which will see every Ultra Beast Pokémon spawn from July 13 to 14, July has the largest amount of diverse Raid spawns in a long time. Necrozma also debuts during the event on July 14 only, including the chance to find one as a shiny.

Necrozma and its forms are only for paid ticket holders, though, so if you are looking for a list of Raids everyone can enter, then look no further.

All Pokémon Go July 2024 Raid bosses and full schedule guide

Necrozma Debut in Pokémon Go
Necrozma arrives. Image via Niantic
Raid bossRaid schedule
Guzzlord Start: July 8
End: July 9
NihilegoStart: July 9
End: July 10
Celesteela (Southern Hemisphere Only)Start: July 10
End: July 11
Kartana (Northern Hemisphere Only)Start: July 10
End: July 11
Stakataka (Eastern Hemisphere Only)Start: July 11
End: July 12
Blacephalon (Western Hemisphere Only)Start: July 11
End: July 12
Buzzwole (Americas)Start: July 12
End: July 15
Pheromosa (Europe)Start: July 12
End: July 15
Xurikitree (Asia-Pacific)Start: July 12
End: July 15
ArticunoStart: July 15
End: July 23
Tornadus (Incarnate)Start: July 23
End: August 3

All Pokémon Go July 2024 Mega Raid bosses and schedules

Raid bossRaid schedule
Mega SwampertStart: July 8
End: July 23
Mega AggronStart: July 23
End: August 3

All Pokémon Go July 2024 Shadow Raid bosses and schedules

Raid bossRaid schedule
Shadow EnteiEvery Weekend in July

Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global, which happened between July 13 to 14, also has a few unique spawns, including Necrozma on July 14, while every Ultra Beast appears in Raids on July 13. So, if you buy a ticket and find yourself in a well-populated area, you should be in for a treat this month.

Every Pokémon on the above list can also be found as a shiny apart from Stakataka and Blacephalon.

