Pokémon Go events July 2024 – Full schedule, dates, and times

Its Go Fest time!
Published: Jul 1, 2024 05:55 am

Pokémon Go is having its busiest and arguably best July ever, with some of its biggest in-person events and new content to come over the next four weeks.

Necrozma is making its debut alongside its two forms, Go Fest is finally upon us, and a host of shiny Ultra Beast Pokémon, such as Buzzwole and co, make their official debut outside of in-person events. So there is a lot to look forward to.

It all starts off with New York’s in-person Go Fest on July 5 and the Aquatic Paradise event for those unable to attend and spirals into a Summer of joy. It can be a bit daunting, though, so use this list to keep track of when everything is going on.

Pokémon Go event guide July 2024 – All event start and end times

Pokemon roaming the forest biome.
Get out there and enjoy Summer! Image via Niantic
EventStart and end times
Aquatic ParadiseStart: July 6 at 10am local time
End: July 9 at 8pm local time
Go Fest 2024: New York (IRL Only)Start: July 5
End: July 7
Inbound from Ultra SpaceStart: July 8 at 10am local time
End: July 13 at 10am local time
Pokémon Go Fest 2024: GlobalStart: July 13 and 14 10am local time (each day)
End: July 13 and 14 at 8pm local time (each day)
Ultra Unlock Part 1: Better TogetherStart: July 17 at 10am local time
End: July 22 at 8pm local time
July Community Day: TynamoStart: July 21 at 2pm local time
End: July 21 at 5pm local time
Ultra Unlock Part 2: Strength of SteelStart: July 25 at 10am local time
End: July 30 at 8pm local time
Ultra Unlock Part 3: Mega Raid DayStart: July 27 at 11 am local time
End: July 27 at 5pm local time

July is all about Go Fest and its unlockable events, so we should be in for a good time and a lot of goodies along the way. Go Fest is usually in August, so we are getting all this stuff nice and early, and each event looks very promising and fun.

