Pokémon Go events July 2024 – Full schedule, dates, and times

Pokémon Go is having its busiest and arguably best July ever, with some of its biggest in-person events and new content to come over the next four weeks.
Necrozma is making its debut alongside its two forms, Go Fest is finally upon us, and a host of shiny Ultra Beast Pokémon, such as Buzzwole and co, make their official debut outside of in-person events. So there is a lot to look forward to.
It all starts off with New York’s in-person Go Fest on July 5 and the Aquatic Paradise event for those unable to attend and spirals into a Summer of joy. It can be a bit daunting, though, so use this list to keep track of when everything is going on.
Pokémon Go event guide July 2024 – All event start and end times
|Event
|Start and end times
|Aquatic Paradise
|Start: July 6 at 10am local time
End: July 9 at 8pm local time
|Go Fest 2024: New York (IRL Only)
|Start: July 5
End: July 7
|Inbound from Ultra Space
|Start: July 8 at 10am local time
End: July 13 at 10am local time
|Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global
|Start: July 13 and 14 10am local time (each day)
End: July 13 and 14 at 8pm local time (each day)
|Ultra Unlock Part 1: Better Together
|Start: July 17 at 10am local time
End: July 22 at 8pm local time
|July Community Day: Tynamo
|Start: July 21 at 2pm local time
End: July 21 at 5pm local time
|Ultra Unlock Part 2: Strength of Steel
|Start: July 25 at 10am local time
End: July 30 at 8pm local time
|Ultra Unlock Part 3: Mega Raid Day
|Start: July 27 at 11 am local time
End: July 27 at 5pm local time
July is all about Go Fest and its unlockable events, so we should be in for a good time and a lot of goodies along the way. Go Fest is usually in August, so we are getting all this stuff nice and early, and each event looks very promising and fun.