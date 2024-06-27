Pokémon Go promises plenty of out-of-this-world experiences, with Ultra Beasts, Gen VII Legendary Pokémon, and more now set to headline a big July content update.

July is already looking to be a really huge month for Pokémon Go, with Go Fest on the horizon for New York City (July 5 to 7) and the rest of the world (July 13 and 14). But aside from the game’s biggest event of the year, we still have a lot to look forward to, according to the July content update provided by Niantic.

The sky’s the limit when it comes to July’s content update! ⛅🤩 pic.twitter.com/VlyJgPfxaw — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 26, 2024

The stars of July are three Ultra Beasts making their Shiny debuts—Buzzwole, Pheromosa, and Xurkitree—alongside the newly released Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma. Other Ultra Beasts and a couple of Legendary ‘mons will also be featured in five-star raids throughout the month, and you’ll even be able to encounter Mega Raids with Swampert and Aggron or Shadow Raids with Entei.

Here are the events listed for July:

Aquatic Paradise (July 6 to 9, 2pm to 5pm)

Inbound from Ultra Space (July 8 to 13, 10am to 10am)

Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global (July 13 to 14, 10am to 6pm)

Ultra Unlock Part One: Better Together (July 17 to 22, 10am to 8pm)

July Community Day, featuring Tynamo (July 21 from 2pm to 5pm)

Ultra Unlock Part Two: Strength of Steel (July 25 to 30, 10am to 8pm)

Ultra Unlock Part Three: Mega Raid Day (July 27 from 11am to 5pm)

As a bonus, Special Backgrounds will also be making their debut in July, and they go hand-in-hand with Ultra Space. Try your luck in catching Ultra Beasts and Necrozma in raids during the event for a chance to earn Special Backgrounds with an Ultra Wormhole theme. So there’s a ton of exciting content coming our way next month in Pokémon Go.

