Pokémon Go Ferroseed Incense Day guide: All bonuses, boosted encounters, and Shiny Pokémon

May’s Incense Day is here, which means Pokémon Go players can encounter a selection of creatures more frequently for a limited amount of time. And every Pokémon you see during this specific Incense event will be somehow tied to the featured species—Ferroseed.

Running from 11am to 5pm local time on May 26, Incense Day: Ferroseed will put a spotlight on Grass and Steel-type Pokémon, with a selection of encounters appearing more frequently when using Incense in Pokémon Go. There is a rotating schedule for which Pokémon will spawn and other bonuses will enhance the event even further—with plenty of Shiny encounters on the menu. Here is a full event guide for Incense Day: Ferroseed, including every bonus, encounter, and more.

Image via The Pokemon Company

All Pokémon Go Incense Day: Ferroseed event bonuses

Incense is more likely to attract Ferroseed during the event.

Increased odds of encountering a Shiny Ferroseed.

Daily Adventure Incense lasts twice as long during the event.

Rotation for boosted Incense spawns.

All Pokémon Go Incense Day: Ferroseed boosted spawns and encounter schedule

During the Incense Day: Ferroseed, the titular Ferroseed will always have a boosted spawn rate and Shiny odds no matter the time. Outside of that, a pool of Grass and Steel-type Pokémon will also be attracted to active Incense on a rotating hourly schedule.

Here is a full pool of boosted Incense encounters and the schedule for how things will rotate. Any Pokémon that can be encountered as a Shiny are marked with an asterisk (*) next to their name.

Grass-type Incense spawns and schedule

Hisuian Voltorb* Tangela* Hoppip* Petilil* Ferroseed* Phantump* Morelull*

Grass-type Incense boost times 11am to 12pm local time 1pm to 2pm local time 3pm to 4pm local time



Steel-type Incense spawns and schedule

Galarian Meowth* Magnemite* Aron* Beldum* Shieldon* Ferroseed* Togedemaru

Steel-type Incense boost times 12pm to 1pm local time 2pm to 3pm local time 4pm to 5pm local time



All Pokémon Go Incense Day: Ferroseed Field Research tasks and rewards

Catch five Grass-type Pokémon 500 Stadust Five Great Balls Two Ultra Balls Two Pinap Berries

Catch five Steel-type Pokémon 500 Stadust Five Great Balls Two Ultra Balls Two Pinap Berries



