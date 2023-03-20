Pokémon Go fans create meme Arceus Masterwork Research to mock Niantic

Pokémon GO features many ways to keep the game fresh, such as annual Pokémon GO: Tour events. They generally feature many challenges to clear for rewards—but some are pretty challenging. They require weeks or even months to complete.

The Masterwork Researches are the most difficult tasks to fulfill. A fan on Reddit recently mocked them by jokingly designing a ridiculously difficult research to get Arceus, stirring debate in the community.

Even by farming Shiny Pokémon at each event hosted by Niantic, most players have yet to complete a Shiny region Pokédex in seven years. Gimmighouls are hard to evolve, and the same can be said for Elite Raids.

Players added other ridiculous tasks in the comments, saying that if Arceus were to be added to Pokémon GO and rewarded in an upcoming Masterwork Research, the tasks would get even harder than the ones previously featured. It would be virtually impossible to complete.

Masterwork Researches are the highlight of Pokémon GO Tour events. They’re given to players who’ve bought an event ticket. They give high-value rewards, but tasks are equally challenging to complete.

The last Masterwork Research—for Shiny Jirachi—was heavily criticized by some players, including the fourth step which requires players to make 100 Excellent Throws.

They complained about paying for a ticket and still being pushed to grind for rewards. Fortunately, players don’t have a limited time to complete these Researches, so they won’t miss the rewards even after the Tours end.