Pokémon Go Dazzling Dream event guide: All bonuses, encounters, and challenges

Dazzling Dream is the latest themed event Niantic is pushing live in Pokémon Go, emphasizing Fairy-type Pokémon and bonuses to enhance the player experience. Not only are there plenty of rare Pokémon with boosted spawns, but new challenges will give you a reason to get out and grind encounters.

Set to run from Jan. 13 to 16 at 8pm local time, every featured Pokémon spawn during this event is a Fairy-type. This means you will see everything from Clefairy to Morelull appearing in the wild alongside rarer species like the region-locked colored Flabébé or Togetic. Cutiefly is also going to be available as a Shiny for the first time starting with this event.

Niantic is also introducing a new set of Collection Challenges that include the first-ever Hatch Challenge, which tasks players with hatching certain event Pokémon from Eggs to earn extra rewards. Pair that with some Dazzling Dream: Fairy Tale Timed Research that will help you grind over 30,000 Stardust and bonus encounters, you should have plenty to do as long as you know what is going on during the event.

Full Pokémon Go Dazzling Dream event content guide

All Pokémon Go Dazzling Dream boosted Pokémon spawns and Egg hatches

Like with most Pokémon Go events, Dazzling Dream has a set number of Pokémon that will be spawning more frequently in the wild while it is live. This means you are more likely to encounter these species while playing the game, and any Pokémon marked with an asterisk (*) can also be found as a Shiny.

In addition to wild spawns, 7km Eggs obtained during the event have a higher chance of hatching into a selection of Fairy-type Pokémon. Here is a full list of every Pokémon you will have an increased chance of seeing.

Boosted Wild Spawns Clefairy* Jigglypuff* Marill* Snubbull* Cottonee* Flabébé’ Spritzee* Swirlix* Dedenne* Cutiefly* Morelull Togetic* (Rare Spawn only)

7km Event Eggs Togepi* Spritzee* Swirlix* Cutiefly*



For Flabébé’, players will have a chance to encounter one with a Red, Blue, or Yellow flower depending on their region. Red Flower Flabébé only appears in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa,

Blue Flower Flabéb spawns in the Asia-Pacific region, and Yellow Flower Flabébé is exclusive to the Americas. White Flower Flabébé and Orange Flower Flabébé can appear as rare spawns in the wild regardless of your region, however.

How to complete all Pokémon Go Dazzling Dream event Collection Challenges

With the Dazzling Dream event, Niantic is bringing back the classic Collection Challenge format that tasks players with catching or evolving featured Pokémon and checking them off a list. Completing that list will net you some nice rewards.

In addition to the usual Collection Challenge, a new Hatch Challenge has also been added, which focuses on the Pokémon featured in the event’s 7km Egg pool. It follows the same rules as the Collection Challenge but is a bit more reliant on RNG since you have to hatch the listed Pokémon from an Egg before the event ends to clear it—though the rewards are scaled to account for that uptick in difficulty.

Pokémon Go Dazzling Dream Collection Challenge guide

Catch a Jigglypuff

Evolve a Jigglypuff into Wigglytuff

Catch a Clefairy

Evolve a Clefairy into Clefable

Catch a Cottonee

Catch a Swirlix

Catch a Spritzee

Catch a Cutiefly

Total Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 2,000 XP, and a Carbink encounter.

Pokémon Go Dazzling Dream Hatch Challenge guide

Hatch a Togepi

Hatch a Spritzee

Hatch a Swirlix

Hatch a Cutiefly

Total Rewards: 10,000 Stardust, 30,000 XP, and a Carbink encounter.

If you finish all of this content and are still hungry for more, you can try to finish the Timeless Travels seasonal Special Research or purchase a ticket to unlock research that can net you another Master Ball to use in future events.