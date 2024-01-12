All Pokémon Go Dazzling Dream: Fairy Tale Timed Research tasks and rewards

It is time to catch some Fairy-types in Pokémon Go’s Dazzling Dream, including the introduction of Shiny Cutiefly. The event also features several fresh challenges and a set of Timed Research to complete for extra rewards.

Running from Jan. 13 to 16 at 8pm local time, the Dazzling Dream event will see Fairy-type Pokémon like Clefairy, Flabébé, Dedenne, and Morelull appearing more frequently in the wild. Cutiefly and Ribombee will have their Shiny variant available in Pokémon Go with this event too, spawning in the wild and hatching from seven-kilometer Eggs alongside Togepi and a few other rare species.

There is plenty of Field Research to grind while you are out playing the game during the event, and the first Hatch Challenge will task players with hatching Eggs to get additional rewards—like encounters with Carbink. If you want more content, there is a $2 Dazzling Dream: Fairy Tale Timed Research ticket you can purchase to grind more than 30,000 Stardust and more Fairy-type encounters.

Pokémon Go Dazzling Dream: Fairy Tale Timed Research guide: All research tasks and rewards

Cutiefly can be Shiny now! Image via Niantic

Pokémon Go Dazzling Dream: Fairy Tale page one

Catch 20 Fairy-type Pokémon Cutiefly encounter

Spin 20 PokéStops or Gyms Swirlix encounter

Earn 3,000 Stardust Spritzee encounter

Hatch an Egg Carbink encounter



Total rewards: Two Premium Battle Passes, one Star Piece, and 3,000 XP

Pokémon Go Dazzling Dream: Fairy Tale page two

Earn 2,000 Stardust Cutiefly encounter

Earn 3,000 Stardust Swirlix encounter

Earn 4,000 Stardust Spritzee encounter

Earn 5,000 Stardust Cutiefly encounter

Earn 6,000 Stardust Swirlix encounter

Earn 7,000 Stardust Spritzee encounter

Earn 8.000 Stardust Cutiefly encounter

Earn 9,000 Stardust Swirlix encounter

Earn 10,000 Stardust Spritzee encounter



Total rewards: Carbink encounter, one Star Piece, and 6,000 XP

All Pokémon Go Dazzling Dream Field Research tasks and rewards

Field Research Rewards Catch five Pokémon 500 Stardust, Two Revives Power up Pokémon 10 times Spritzee encounter, Swirlix encounter, Cutiefly encounter Evolve a Fairy-type encounter 20 Gardevoir Mega Energy, 20 Altaria Mega Energy Evolve three Fairy-type Pokémon Carbink encounter Hatch an Egg Alolan Vulpix encounter Hatch two Eggs Mawile encounter

This is another new event added during the Timeless Travels season of content, which includes its own set of research you can complete and more content to come leading into Go Tour: Sinnoh in February.