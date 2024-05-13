Necrozma Debut in Pokémon Go
Pokémon Go datamine confirms important changes to Necrozma

Fusion cost? Move changes? What's going on?
Another week brings another Pokémon Go datamine with new details highlighting massive changes to Necrozma ahead of its debut during Go Fest Sendai on May 30.

As reported by the good folks over at PokémonGoHub, three huge changes were recently introduced in a small update for Necrozma. The changes include tweaks to its moveset, how fusions work, and the costs for fusing Necrozma with Solgaleo or Lunala.

Dusk Mane Necrozma in Pokemon Ultra Sun
Image via The Pokémon Company

First, let’s look at the moveset changes. Instead of Confusion and Psycho Cut for its fast moves, Necrozma now gets Metal Claw, Shadow Claw, and Psycho Cut. As for its charge moves, it used to know Rock Blast, Power Gem, and Night Slash, but now it can learn Dark Pulse, Future Sight, Iroh Head, and Outrage instead.

Now, onto the most important changes—Necrozma’s fusions and their costs. We knew from a previous datamine that Necrozma Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings would be added to Pokémon Go, but we had no idea how they would work until now.

The datamine appears to hint at something called a Fusion Resource, which is likely a temporary name. Trainers apparently need 1000 of this resource, as well as 30 Necrozma Candy and 30 Cosmog Candy to fuse the two Pokémon together.

A lot of the mechanics are still unclear, though. If you fuse the two Pokémon together, do you get to separate them? Is there a different energy for each form? As usual with datamines, we need to stress that none of this information is confirmed until Niantic officially reveals any details, so take everything with a pinch of salt.

We won’t know until May 30, when Necrozma finally makes its debut at Go Fest Sendai, before trainers worldwide can try to catch it during July 13’s Global Go Fest.

Read Article All Amazon Prime Gaming Pokémon Go bundles and rewards in May 2024
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
All Amazon Prime Gaming Pokémon Go bundles and rewards in May 2024
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 13, 2024
Read Article All promo codes for Pokémon Go (May 2024)
Pikachu and Eevee in front of PokeStops.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Codes
Codes
All promo codes for Pokémon Go (May 2024)
Gökhan Çakır and others Gökhan Çakır and others May 13, 2024
Read Article Pokemon Go players really want Niantic to spice up the game’s bland content lineup
A PokeCoin from Pokemon Go.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokemon Go players really want Niantic to spice up the game’s bland content lineup
Adam Newell Adam Newell May 13, 2024
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.