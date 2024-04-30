New Pokémon Go Fest datamine seems to leak popular Necrozma forms

A supposed Pokémon Go datamine has just dropped for the upcoming Fest 2024 events, and it seems to confirm that two popular forms of Necrozma might appear during the worldwide event.

This apparent data mine comes from Reddit, so it’s best to take it with a pinch of salt. The data appears to have been taken from an APK mine and shows the stickers that Pokémon Go Fest 2024 goers might be able to grab, including Marshadow, Necrozma, and Necrozma’s two forms, Dusk Mane and Dawn Wing, which have not been confirmed in any capacity up until this point.

This isn’t the first datamine to show off the two forms, either. On April 19, a data mine from popular datamine group Pokéminers found assets for Dusk Mane and Dawn Wing, alongside other Go Fest 2024 models. At the time, there was no indication of when Dawn Wing and Dusk Mane would appear in-game, but if this sticker data mine turns out to be real, we might see them sooner than expected.

If Dawn Mane and Dusk Wing are to make their debut at Go Fest 2024, the first time anyone can get them will be June 14 to 16 at Pokémon Go Fest Madrid. Still, until Niantic confirms the information and officially reveals the two forms’ debut, it’s best not to take any data as official news.

Still, with Necrozma confirmed for Go Fest 2024 and its shiny form live for those lucky to find one, the potential addition of Dusk Mane and Dawn Wing creates the possibility of a massive event for a new raid Pokémon. Exciting times are ahead, trainers!

