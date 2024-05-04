Pokemon Go datamine teases how fusion mechanic for Dawn Wing and Dusk Mane Necrozma might work

It’s a case of another day, another datamine for Pokémon Go, with the fusion mechanic for Necrzoma’s upcoming forms seemingly leaked.

As found through an APK mine and posted on Reddit, the datamine reveals how fusion works and what happens when Necrozma fuses with Solgaleo and Lunala.

By seemingly pressing a big orange fusion button, any Necrozma can fuse with a Solgaleo or Lunala that’s in your boxes. One question remains, though. Can these Pokémon unfuse from each other? Is it permanent? What happens to your other Pokémon and their stats? So much is still a mystery.

For example, if you have a shiny Necrozma (Which you can catch at Go Fest), do you also need a shiny legendary to pair with it to get the shiny or just one or the other? I’m also curious about any potential bugs that players could exploit or fall victim to. Such is the unknown.

Dawn Wing and Dusk Mane have been leaked for a while now, but this is the first time we have seen potentially how fusion will work later this year when the Pokémon likely make their debut at Pokémon Go Fest over the Summer.

As with all data mines and leaks, these must be taken with a pinch of salt until Niantic can officially confirm them. But from what we have seen consistently over the past month, everything points to these potentially being true. Either way, we don’t have much longer waiting to find out.

With one fusion mechanic out of the way, that leaves one question—where the heck is Black Kyurem and White Kyurem Niantic!?

