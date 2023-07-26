Pokémon Go community pushes one important raid reminder ahead of Mega Tyranitar debut

Mega-Tyranitar is making its highly-awaited return to Pokémon Go, and players will flock to Raids to try and catch it from July 27 to Aug. 2.

But before they can fight Mega-Tyranitar again, players shared a key reminder to the community. In a popular Reddit thread, a user wrote one simple sentence: “Don’t wait until the last second to leave a raid.”

When the popular Pokémon will return, players will use precious resources to try and catch it, which means they won’t want to waste Raid Passes on battles already lost because of players who left the preparation phase at the last moment.

The thread was massively upvoted, with many players sharing unfortunate anecdotes similar to the author’s. When heading into a Raid, a player has 120 seconds to invite whomever they want to the raid to get help with the fight.

During that timeframe, players can also set up for the fight by adjusting their team, as well as inviting more friends if others refuse their invitation.

But players who accepted the invitation can still leave whenever they want. It’ll cancel the raid participation and won’t use up their Raid Pass.

On the other side, some gave reasons why leaving raids at the last second could be valid. “The problem is, it’s a cascade effect,” explained the top-voted comment. “If people leave when there are 20 seconds left, you might still have enough but others don’t realize and drop off at 15s. Then the next drop off at 10s.”

When players start leaving when time is running out, some will panic and quit as they realize they might waste a Remote Raid Pass into a lost fight.

Remote Raid Passes have become more precious since controversial changes were introduced on April 6, which increased their price and implemented a limit of daily uses.

Pokémon Go players will be able to get into Mega-Tyranitar raids starting July 27, at 10am local time as part of the Adventure Week event.

They’ll also encounter more Shiny Pokémon from a few select species, get more Researches to complete, Regidrago in five-star Raids, and more event bonuses, until it ends on Aug. 2, at 8pm local time.

