Pokémon Go fans question Niantic moderators after some terrible Routes pop up

Routes have seen a bumpy start in Pokémon Go, as complaints from players are pouring over on social media.

While many expressed frustration over not seeing Routes nearby, others were bewildered by those that got approved by the developer.

In a Reddit thread from July 24, a player shared what they dubbed a “mess of a route” in a screenshot. It shows a strange stroll making turns over and over over seven kilometers, leading nowhere.

While Routes are supposed to be compelling walks close to points of interest, this doesn’t seem to tick any of Niantic’s criteria. And yet, it was approved.

Comments were divided between players complaining of not seeing Routes nearby their area and others criticizing those that somehow made it into the game.

“You guys are getting routes?” simply read the top-voted comment. “The ONE route within 30 miles of my apartment involves crossing a major, very busy, and very accident prone highway,” wrote another.

The review of Routes submitted “evaluates [their] viability and safety,” according to Niantic’s support account. Yet several players have reported in the comments the only ones that got approved around them led to highways—places where pedestrians are not supposed to wander.

Routes launched on July 21 alongside the Blaze New Trails event that celebrated the new feature, which ended on July 24.

There was a heavy outpouring of criticism from players, though, since many Routes’ approval were still pending within the first days following their introduction into Pokémon Go.

As a result, many players, especially those located in remote areas, were unable to enjoy a part of the event’s content. To make things worse, Routes were rife with bugs, and the Pokémon highlighted by them is considered by many disappointed players to be too rare.

Still, Routes are a recent feature that will likely see changes and improvements be added over time in Pokémon Go.

