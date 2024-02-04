Pokémon Go Chansey Community Day The Shape of Happiness Special Research guide: All tasks and rewards

If you want to get one of the bulkiest Pokémon available to toss into Gyms or use as a damage sponge, Pokémon Go’s current Chansey Community Day event is for you. Whether you just want to catch a good Chansey or grind Special Research, there is plenty to do.

As usual, the Pokémon Go Chansey Community Day runs from 2pm to 5pm local time on Feb. 4 with a collection of event bonuses like heavily reduced Egg Hatch distance and double Catch Candy available for all players. Chansey will be appearing more frequently in the wild, while Happiny can be hatched from 2km Eggs obtained during the event. Both will have boosted Shiny odds too.

If you plan to participate in the event, it is important to note that the only free research will be Field Research. If you want access to the event-exclusive Special Research story, The Shape of Happiness, you need to purchase a ticket from the in-game shop. Here is a full guide to the Chansey Community Day research and all of the other bonuses you have access to.

Pokémon Go Chansey Community Day: All paid Special Research tasks and rewards

Get out there and hunt some Eggs. Image via The Pokemon Company

If you want to access The Shape of Happiness Special Research story you need to purchase the $1 event ticket from the in-game shop. This is a good way to get some extra Chansey Candy and other rewards if you will be out playing Pokémon Go for a bit during the event.

The Shape of Happiness Special Research page one

Make five Nice Throws 15 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Chansey Chansey encounter

Power up Pokémon 10 times 20 Chansey Candy



Total Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, a Chansey encounter, and one Incense.

The Shape of Happiness Special Research page two

Transfer 10 Pokémon 10 Pinap Berries

Catch 15 Chansey Chansey encounter

Evolve a Chansey 30 Chansey Candy



Total Rewards: 4,500 XP, a Chansey encounter, and one Incubator.

The Shape of Happiness Special Research page three

Make three Great Curveball Throws 15 Great Balls

Catch 15 Chansey Chansey encounter

Evolve three Chansey 50 Chansey encounter



Total Rewards: 4,500 Stardust, a Blissey encounter, and a Rocket Radar.

The Shape of Happiness Special Research page four

Claim Reward! 15 Ultra Balls

Claim Reward! Chansey encounter

Claim Reward! Two Silver Pinap Berries



Total Rewards: 5,500 XP, a Blissey encounter, and three Rare Candies.

Pokémon Go Chansey Community Day: All Field Research tasks and rewards

Catch three Chansey Five Great Balls Two Ultra Balls Two Pinap Berries 500 Stardust



Pokémon Go Chansey Community Day: All event bonuses

Increased spawns and Shiny odds for Chansey.

Chansey can appear in AR Photo photobombs.

Happiny obtainable in 2km Eggs with increased Shiny odds.

Blissey obtained during this event will know the Charged Attack Wild Charge.

Featured PokéStop Showcases for Happiny, Chansey, and Blissey.

Three-hour duration for Lure Modules and Incense.

75 percent reduction in Egg Hatch distance using Incubators.

Double Catch Candy and chance to obtain Candy XL when catching Pokémon.

Trades require 50 percent less Stardust.

One additional Special Trade can be made.

Once the main Chansey Community Day event ends at 5pm local time, players will still have more content to play around with in the form of four-star Raid Battles featuring Chansey that will appear until 10pm local time. If you finish one of those raids, Chansey will appear around that Gym for 30 minutes with boosted Shiny odds.